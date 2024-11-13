Katie Brennan and Matilda Scholz compete in the ruck during the elimination final between Richmond and Port Adelaide on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has confirmed skipper Katie Brennan suffered a "high-grade" hamstring injury in the Tigers' 24-point elimination final loss to Port Adelaide.

Brennan spent the final 15 minutes of the match on the bench, clutching high on her right hamstring after accelerating and dribbling a goal home.

While less than ideal for the 32-year-old, she does not need surgery, and the injury is not expected to hamper her preparations for the 2025 season.

"Skipper's hamstring wasn't looking great there, and we don't want to risk her long-term," coach Ryan Ferguson said in his post-match press conference.

"She wanted to get back on, and we wanted to get her back on, but we couldn't be reckless with it."

Teammate Sarah Hosking is also recovering from her own high-grade hamstring injury, and will have a follow-up meeting with a surgeon in three months after she completes significant rehab work to ascertain if an operation is required.

Brennan signed a new contract before the 2024 season, tying her to the club till the end of 2026.

She kicked 13 goals from 11 matches this year, carrying an ankle issue through the final rounds of the season.