The Power have run out strong winners against the Tigers

Olivia Levicki celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's elimination final against Richmond on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's stunning streak continues, comfortably accounting for Richmond by 24 points in an elimination final in front of a raucous Alberton Oval crowd.

The Power have now won their first AFLW final in their third season in the competition, and seven matches on the trot, their high-octane gameplay in the 11.6 (72) to 7.6 (48) result a bridge too far for the Tigers.

Lauren Arnell's side recorded its second-highest score in the process.

Gemma Houghton continued her winning ways from last week's sealer, kicking the opening goal in front of a heaving Port Adelaide grandstand, before delivering the final nail in Richmond's coffin with a sharp over-the-shoulder effort in the last term.

The nerves clearly hit Richmond early, the players fumbling and miskicking disposals they would normally nail, while Port Adelaide thrived on the finals adrenaline, the surge game style catching the Tigers' defence out time and time again.

A perhaps generous insufficient intent call saw the Tigers convert their first through skipper Katie Brennan, from the same spot on the boundary from which Emelia Yassir had sprayed an earlier opportunity.

It looked as though Richmond had managed to scrape back a goal in the second term, until winger Ella Boag's hard running was rewarded with a major on the buzzer, finding space on the outside after the Tigers had controlled most of the quarter.

A Caitlin Greiser brace to open the second half temporarily made a game of it, but weight of numbers was far too strong Port Adelaide's way, the forward line working beautifully together to set each other up in space with short and sharp kicks.

Simply put, Port Adelaide had an answer (with interest) for everything Richmond threw at it, applying plenty of pressure and converting its opportunities.

Matilda Scholz had the better of a tough ruck battle with Poppy Kelly, most importantly recording a game-high eight clearances, while partner-in-crime Abbey Dowrick was the pick of a strong midfield, sending the ball forward time and time again.

Brennan's day finished 10 minutes early with a hamstring complaint.

Towers of Power

Julia Teakle returned after three weeks out with a knee injury, and it didn't take her long to find her feet, kicking the final of Port Adelaide's three first-quarter goals. The triple-threat forward line of Teakle (two goals), Houghton (two) and Ash Saint (three) was too tough a task for Richmond to handle, and the Power made sure they got plenty of supply with quick, long kicks into attack.

Richmond's spluttering engine room

For the third week in a row, Richmond's midfield was outhustled at the contest, having been chewed up by Essendon and Hawthorn in games prior. Eilish Sheerin was sharp after an off week, but the well-balanced Port Adelaide midfield was simply harder and lower to the footy, winning the clearance count by 15. Grace Egan failed to record a clearance, while Ellie McKenzie managed two.

Up next

It's season done for Richmond, which is yet to win an AFLW final in three attempts. Port Adelaide will travel to Melbourne to face Hawthorn in a semi-final.

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 5.4 8.6 11.6 (72)

RICHMOND 1.0 3.3 5.5 7.6 (48)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Saint 3, Teakle 2, Houghton 2, Wendland, Levicki, Lamb, Boag

Richmond: Greiser 3, Yassir 2, Brennan 2

BEST

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Scholz, Houghton, Saint, Lamb, Teakle

Richmond: Sheerin, Conti, Yassir, Greiser, Miller

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Richmond: Brennan (hamstring)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 5172 at Alberton Oval