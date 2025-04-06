It's the same old story for the Demons, Jason Horne-Francis knows how to respond plus more round four lessons

Lachie Schultz celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Carlton in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Sydney's injury list had had a silver lining, the Suns are made of sterner stuff plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round four of the 2025 season.

1) The Lachie Schultz trade is starting to pay off

You need to watch Lachie Schultz to fully appreciate his impact on Collingwood. After being maligned in 2024 following his high-profile move from Fremantle, the 27-year-old is emerging as one of the best pressure forwards in the AFL. When Schultz was awarded the Richard Pratt Medal on Thursday night, his teammates rushed towards him. They rate what he does. Champion Data rates Schultz as elite for pressure points, tackles inside forward 50 and score involvements. After kicking two goals from 17 touches against the Western Bulldogs before the bye, Schultz finished with 18 disposals, nine score involvements, seven tackles and two goals to be an inspired choice for best on ground against Carlton. When the game was there to be won in the third quarter, it was Schultz who harassed the Blues on transition and finished off his work in front of goal. - Josh Gabelich

2) Different year, same old story for Melbourne's attack

While it was an improved Melbourne side which took to the field against Geelong compared to those seen in the past few weeks, the forward line continues to be an issue. The Demons only took five marks inside 50 for the entire match in fine conditions, against a Geelong backline missing Mark Blicavs and a half of Jack Henry. The Demons have continued to tinker with their attack over the years, but too much is left to Jacob van Rooyen. Christian Petracca could be a viable option as a powerful mid-sized forward, but the delivery has to be to his favour, and his frustration was evident throughout the game. – Sarah Black

Christian Petracca (right) and his Melbourne teammates look dejected after a loss during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

3) You can't keep Jason Horne-Francis down for long

Having copped some criticism for a flat start to the year, Jason Horne-Francis looked like a man with a point to prove on Sunday. St Kilda's hot start could well have ended the game before half-time if not for the former No.1 pick, who was immense with 15 disposals and three goals in the first half alone. With the Saints opting to use Marcus Windhager in a tagging role on Connor Rozee, Horne-Francis made a huge impact all over the ground in what was an impressive response to some early-season pressure. - Martin Smith

Jason Horne-Francis takes a mark during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4) This young Lion has given the Lions a good problem

Brisbane moved Jaspa Fletcher to half-back when Brandon Starcevich went down with his latest concussion and, right now, he's making a case to stay there. Fletcher was terrific on Saturday, combining defensive surety with attacking penetration through both his run and his kicking ability. He finished with 23 disposals, 10 marks, three intercept marks and 440m gained, while he also kicked a superb running goal to cap perhaps his best afternoon in Lions colours. Already a capable winger, Fletcher is relishing his new defensive move. Will he stay there when Starcevich returns? – Riley Beveridge

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates Brisbane's win over Richmond in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Sydney's long injury list has had a silver lining

It might have taken Dean Cox three matches to register his first win as head coach, but his Swans' 2-2 record has them better placed than it appears on paper. With an ever-growing injury list, including key players Callum Mills, Tom Papley and Errol Gulden, Cox has been forced to blood youth and inexperience. He has worked through a tricky opening month of football without his first-choice 23, and it has helped craft a deeper list. The injection of Riley Bice coming out of the back half has doubled down the dare offered by Nick Blakey, while Caiden Cleary and Tom Hanily have brought the forward pressure, and Corey Warner has quietly established himself across the half-forward line. In the coming weeks, Cox will have the wonderful problem of selection pressure, and flexibility in his choices heading into the second half of the season. - Gemma Bastiani

6) This Suns team is made of sterner stuff

Damien Hardwick summed it up post-match – 12 months ago, Gold Coast would have lost Saturday's contest against Adelaide, not won it by a point. They lost clearances by 11, the Crows' tall timber combined for 12 goals, and yet despite having the ball camped inside their defensive 50 for much of the final moments, the Suns found a way to hang on and make it a 3-0 start to the season. Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell and Ben King were all good, but not amazing, on a day when Gold Coast got its contributions from elsewhere – Bodhi Uwland, Daniel Rioli and Ben Ainsworth among them. There's still a long, long road to September, but with North Melbourne and Richmond in the next fortnight, the Suns have laid a great platform and shown there's no reason they won't mix it up with the best in the competition on a consistent basis. – Michael Whiting

7) Oscar Allen needs to let his football do the talking

West Coast's co-captain said all the right things while admitting that he felt "embarrassed and ashamed" when telling teammates that he had met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell ahead of becoming a restricted free agent later this year. But Allen fell short of living up to his words of intent as the Eagles offered little resistance in a humiliating 81-point defeat to Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium. The key forward found it difficult to work his way into the game as the ball spent long periods at the other end of the field but too often failed to even make his presence felt when the Eagles did attack. Allen finished with only eight disposals while going goalless even as his side was screaming out for leaders to guide them closer to respectability if not a return to form. - Martin Pegan