Experienced recruiter Dom Milesi has resigned to take up another job outside of clubland

Dom Milesi on AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown show in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs national recruiting manager Dom Milesi has resigned after landing a new role away from clubland.

The highly regarded recruiter has spent the past five seasons at the Bulldogs after arriving at the Whitten Oval at the start of 2020.

Milesi spent more than a decade at Collingwood in the list management team and as an opposition analyst, after starting with Hawthorn.

The 45-year-old was set for greater responsibility in 2025 amid a reset of the list management team at the Bulldogs, but has accepted a senior leadership position in grassroots football in Melbourne.

It is understood that the decision was made for family reasons after more than two decades scouting underage talent every weekend in winter.

List manager Sam Power was promoted to head of football on Monday after stepping up after the departure of club great Chris Grant last December.

Power will remain actively involved in contracting, oversee total player payments and list management strategy.

The Bulldogs have been searching for another recruiter in recent months after Dan Fisher was promoted to AFLW list manager and are understood to be close to making an appointment after completing the interviews this month.