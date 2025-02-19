The Western Bulldogs will keep a list spot open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Brayden Crossley and Nick Bryan compete in the ruck during the match simulation between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have released VFL stars Brayden Crossley and Dom Brew ahead of Friday's pre-season supplemental selection period deadline.

After trialling the pair across the summer, the club has opted to keep the spot open ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft in a few months.

Brew had been training with Luke Beveridge's squad since the SSP opened at the end of November.

Dom Brew kicks the ball during the match simulation between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The 27-year-old was invited after a brilliant season in the VFL where he won the J.J. Liston Trophy, the MVP and led Werribee to its first premiership in 31 years.

An untimely quad strain in December prevented the midfielder from making a fast start, but Brew has trained fully since the start of the year.

Crossley was initially only invited to play in the intra-club in Maroochydore at the start of February before the trial was extended last week.

The 25-year-old then played in the match simulation clash against Essendon and had been considered to provide security behind All-Australian ruckman Tim English.

English has returned to full fitness this month after an abdominal injury, with Rory Lobb and Sam Darcy both capable of playing in the ruck if required, while Lachie Smith develops in the VFL.

But after only a handful of sessions, the Bulldogs made a final decision on Wednesday afternoon not to sign Crossley or Brew.

Both are expected to return to their VFL clubs.