Western Bulldogs players have warmly welcomed Jamarra Ugle-Hagan back at senior training after an extended period dealing with personal issues

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been warmly welcomed by teammates on his return to senior training on Wednesday.

Ugle-Hagan had been training away from the club since last December when granted leave for personal issues.

But he was greeted with hugs and handshakes on return to Whitten Oval on Wednesday by his senior teammates after training with the Dogs' VFL squad on Monday.

It remains unclear when the former No.1 pick will be deemed fit to play again.

Ugle-Hagan spent time with the Indigenous All Stars in Perth last weekend when they played Fremantle in an exhibition match.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during the Indigenous All Stars' training session on February 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old's return to training with the senior squad came a day after Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli dismissed speculation about whether Ugle-Hagan could leave the Dogs at the end of the season.

"You don't buy into it all ... there are always things going to be said, especially around high-profile players who are extremely talented," Bontempelli said.

"It doesn't factor into my opinion at all. The focus is Jamarra and obviously his personal health and wellbeing. The football stuff will come second.

"When you think about the team around him that is there to support him, the things that have been going on in his space - it's just good to see him at training."