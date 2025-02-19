Harry Sheezel is confident star free agent Luke Davies-Uniacke will sign with the Kangaroos if they can start winning regularly

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF NORTH Melbourne can get early wins on the board, in-demand free agent Luke Davies-Uniacke's signature will surely follow, says Kangaroos star Harry Sheezel.

Davies-Uniacke is one of the hottest names set to hit the market this year, with the restricted free agent certain to attract interest from rival clubs.

Sheezel, who is signed at North Melbourne until the end of 2030, stressed the dynamic midfielder was "invested" and pushing for success.

"I'm glad I'm locked in so I don't have to answer these questions about contracts and everything," he said on Wednesday.

"But no, Luke's in a similar position. He loves the club, and I'm not too sure how it's going to pan out in terms of the contract, but I think he's just focused on what he can do for us at the moment.

"This year compared to other years, I've noticed he's just so invested in our group, from a leader's perspective, and helping out us young midfielders.

"I think he just ultimately wants success, and I have no doubt that if we win a few games early on, he'll sign the contract and he'll lock into the Roos."

Luke Davies-Uniacke is congratulated by Harry Sheezel after kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

In his 108 games across seven seasons, Davies-Uniacke, 25, has played in just 21 wins, including just seven between 2022-2024.

Sheezel believed his signature would give their young group a massive boost.

"It definitely would mean a lot. He's been through the tough times, Luke. Ever since he got drafted, really, it's been pretty rough in terms of wins at the club," Sheezel said.

"But he loves the club so much, and loves us players so much. And like I said, he's giving so much back to the club that I'm sure he just wants us to be successful.

"And like other players, like Nick Larkey showing faith, Cam Zurhaar, all the players, Jy Simpkin, all signing long-term deals, we all love the club. We all want the club to succeed, and we're working so hard for it to turn around.

"So Luke's definitely part of that, and hopefully when he signs the contract, it'll be locked in."

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during the match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Blundstone Arena in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos have benefited from an influx of experience, landing former Sydney skipper Luke Parker, ex-Western Bulldog Caleb Daniel and former West Coast forward Jack Darling.

Sheezel, 20, who hopes to split his time between midfield and attack, stressed it was time for North to step up.

"Very optimistic about the year. I think it's definitely time that we can start climbing the ladder," he said.

"It's been a rough couple years, but very optimistic, and hopefully it just starts going up from here."