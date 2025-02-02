With North's seven-year offer on the table, Luke Davies-Uniacke has a big decision to make - is he all in? Or are the Roos progressing too slowly?

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has put its cards on the table and the Roos have shown a strong hand. Over to you, LDU.

As rivals circle Luke Davies-Uniacke as one of the most in-demand free agents in the game this year, the Kangaroos have made it clear to their gun midfielder how much they want him.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, North has made a seven-year offer to its reigning best and fairest winner that would make him a Roo until the end of 2032.

If he signs it, it will be the biggest deal ever in North's history, expected to be worth between $8-9million. North has left Davies-Uniacke in no doubt how much they want him.

The 25-year-old now has the biggest call of his career to make and the ball is in his court.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (left) and Jy Simpkin leave the field after a loss during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

So far, the explosive on-baller has been content to wait before making up his mind on his future. The Roos were keen to get talks rolling on an early extension last year but, after their fifth straight bottom-two finish on the ladder, Davies-Uniacke held off.

That's not overly unusual. Whilst some players sign on as pre-agents – Darcy Fogarty, Jacob Weitering, Noah Balta and Cam Rayner were wiped from this year's list after deals late in 2024 – many go into their free agency season ready to prove their value.

If settled and comfortable at the Roos, Davies-Uniacke could take away any sense of distraction by getting a deal penned before the start of the season. North's mega offer clearly shows how valued he is there.

He has stated he is happy at Arden Street, but rivals such as St Kilda, and others, will continue to knock and knock until he has made his decision. Rival offers will be in the ballpark of $1.5 mil to lure out a free agent without any trade price attached.

Cam Zurhaar (left) and Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrate a goal during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

This time last year, in February, the North contract spotlight was on Cam Zurhaar as he started his free agency campaign. Zurhaar publicly put it on the Roos to get better before he signed on – eventually agreeing a five-year deal ahead of round 21 that had been on the table since March.

North will be nervous if Davies-Uniacke waits that long, and his more conservative media persona is unlikely to quite as boldly tell the world he was waiting to see improvement before signing on if it reaches that point.

Even should Davies-Uniacke let his contract call push into the start of the season, North has backed itself to be on the rise in 2025.

That much was clear in its off-season moves last year, in bringing in three premiership players – Jack Darling, Luke Parker and Caleb Daniel – as well as shipping out its future first-round pick to add an extra first-round pick to take their tally to 12 over the past five years (11 still remain at the club).

They are ready for the bleak times to be well past them. And in offering Davies-Uniacke a deal that would make him join the group of six-longest signed players in the game, they want their former No.4 pick to be at the front of the resurgence.