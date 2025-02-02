Liam Jones after the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER top ten pick Ryley Sanders dominated the Western Bulldogs’ intra-club on Sunday to put his hand up to cover the loss of Adam Treloar early in 2025, but the club is sweating on scan results after veteran defender Liam Jones injured his hamstring in Maroochydore.

Jones, who has finished top five in both Charles Sutton Medals since returning to the kennel at the end of 2022, exited the game in the last quarter after a marking contest in defence, before walking around the boundary with a concerned look on his face.

The 33-year-old will undergo scans in Queensland on Sunday afternoon to determine the severity of the injury, which will determine his availability in the Indigenous All-Stars game against Fremantle and the Bulldogs’ round one clash against North Melbourne in 41 days’ time.

Ryley Sanders in action during a Western Bulldogs training session on January 9, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Sanders played 14 games in his debut season in 2024 but couldn’t force his way back into the senior side after being subbed out of the round 21 win over Geelong, despite a dominant end to the VFL season with Footscray.

The 20-year-old hasn’t missed a session over the summer and made a statement on day three of the pre-season camp in Queensland, amassing more than 30 disposals while kicking three goals in a brilliant performance that indicates he is ready to make an impact around stoppages this year after shredding weight over the off-season to improve his ability to cover the ground.

With Treloar ruled out for at least the first month of the season due to a series of calf strains across the pre-season, Sanders is poised to fill a clear need in the engine room, alongside Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards. All three got through the intra-club unscathed and produced dominant bursts in the second half.

The midfield depth at Mission Whitten Oval took a hit last trade period with three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae and Bailey Smith departing on deadline day, along with All-Australian defender Caleb Daniel, but the next wave of midfielders are ready to step up, as well as recruit Matt Kennedy.

Riley Garcia was pursued by rivals during the trade period but turned his back on Sydney’s late interest – along with Port Adelaide and West Coast – to sign a three-year extension in October. The West Australian impressed on Sunday, playing predominantly in the midfield and looks ready to become a permanent fixture after playing a career-high 12 games last year.

Mature-age recruit Sam Davidson is mounting a compelling case for a round one debut against the Kangaroos after kicking three goals while playing between wing and as a third tall inside 50, continuing a strong maiden pre-season in the AFL.

Sam Davidson shows off the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal at the VFL Awards at Crown Palladium on September 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 23-year-old only landed a VFL contract this time last year after moving around Victoria on rural placements while studying medicine, before starring for Richmond’s VFL side in 2024, where the 191cm forward won the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal, awarded to the brightest young talent in the state league.

James O’Donnell and Cooper Hynes – the club’s first pick last November – both kicked two goals each and left one out there, while Harvey Gallagher starred playing in defence, especially in the first half, returning to the role he played late in his time at the Bendigo Pioneers.

Former Gold Coast ruckman Brayden Crossley and Werribee captain Dom Brew both produced eye-catching moments during a crucial morning for their chances of landing a rookie contract with the Western Bulldogs before the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on February 19.

With All-Australian Tim English sidelined due to an abdominal hit, Crossley was the most impactful ruckman in the intra-club opposed to raw youngster Lachie Smith and Ryan Gardner, who spent time in the ruck after kicking two first quarter goals. Crossley used his big frame to bash and crash, plucked a big contested grab and kicked a goal that led to a dozen Bulldogs running over to celebrate with the 25-year-old.

After missing a block of the pre-season due to a quad strain, Brew has worked his way into the program over the past few weeks and produced some clean moments around stoppage, as well as finding some leading targets streaming out of 50.

The 27-year-old produced his best season yet in 2024, winning the J.J. Liston Trophy and the Coaches MVP award after leading Werribee to its first VFL premiership in 31 years. Two teammates were drafted – Riley Bice to Sydney and Aidan Johnson to Melbourne – while Brew is still chasing the dream with a fortnight left to impress.

Cody Weightman only played the first quarter as planned due to a knee setback since Christmas but was lively, while Aaron Naughton banked the first half as the key forward continues to be managed across the pre-season. Jason Johannisen, Anthony Scott, Nick Coffield were also missing due to injuries, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan isn’t attending the camp.

More than 1000 Western Bulldogs supporters turned up for the scratch match on the Sunshine Coast, with the squad set for another five days of sessions in Maroochydore and Noosa.