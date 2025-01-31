Adam Treloar will miss the first few weeks of the 2025 AFL season after a series of calf strains

Adam Treloar runs out onto the field ahead of the Western Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star midfielder Adam Treloar will miss the start of the 2025 season due to a series of calf strains across the pre-season.

The 31-year-old produced the best season of his 254-game career in 2024, earning his first All-Australian blazer before finishing runner-up in the Charles Sutton Medal, tied with Bailey Dale, behind now six-time best and fairest winner Marcus Bontempelli.

Treloar has spent most of the summer training away from the main group after straining his calf before Christmas, before recently suffering another setback on the other calf.

The former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to the next ten weeks and is set to miss fixtures against North Melbourne, Collingwood and Carlton.

Adam Treloar and Josh Dunkley compete for the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Treloar has averaged 19.5 games per season across his 13 seasons in the AFL, but the perennial ball magnet has been hampered by soft tissue strains during his career.

The Western Bulldogs are wary of not pushing Treloar too hard too early this year and won’t rush the midfielder to return, hoping a conservation rehabilitation and reconditioning block over the next 8-10 weeks will allow the ball magnet to return by April.

Former top-ten pick Ryley Sanders has impressed across the pre-season and looks poised for more senior exposure in 2025, while Riley Garcia has also banked a strong pre-season after turning his back on rival offers to re-sign for three more years last October.

Matthew Kennedy moved from Carlton on deadline day and looks set to slot straight into the midfield rotation at the kennel after being squeezed out of Michael Voss’ plans at Princes Park.

Matthew Kennedy in action at Western Bulldogs training on January 9, 2025. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

After losing last year’s elimination final to Hawthorn at the MCG, the Bulldogs have experienced a challenging pre-season to date.

Former pick No. 1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has spent the summer predominantly training away from the club due to personal issues and doesn’t have a clear return date at this stage.

All-Australian ruckman Tim English is currently recovering from an abdominal injury and will miss this Sunday’s intra-club in Maroochydore. The West Australian is aiming to be back in full training after the club’s pre-season camp in Queensland.

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Scott suffered a kneecap subluxation earlier this month and is facing a delayed start to the season.

Norm Smith Medallist Jason Johannisen injured his hamstring at training on Wednesday and has undergone hamstring surgery, ruling him out for months.

The Bulldogs host Essendon in a practice match at Mission Whitten Oval on February 15, before travelling to Launceston to face Hawthorn during the AAMI Community Series on February 27.