Dougal Howard is headed for surgery after dislocating his shoulder on Monday

Dougal Howard in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA key defender Dougal Howard will be sidelined for the next three months after dislocating his shoulder at training on Monday.

The 28-year-old has met with surgeons in recent days and will undergo shoulder surgery next week.

Howard is expected to miss at least the first six rounds of the 2025 season and will aim to be available by the end of April.

The former Port Adelaide backman was limited to 15 appearances in 2024 due to a pair of hamstring strains.

Josh Battle and Dougal Howard after St Kilda's win over Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With Josh Battle moving to Hawthorn as a free agent last October, Howard’s absence is a significant blow for Ross Lyon’s side to start the new campaign.

The Saints have been hit hard by injury setbacks to start the year, losing young gun Mattaes Phillipou for up to the next 14 weeks due to a stress fracture in his right femur.

Former Western Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy and Tasmanian Arie Schoenmaker are in line to cover the loss across the first couple of months of the season.

Rowan Marshall is racing the clock to be available for the Saints’ season opener against Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval due to a stress fracture in his pelvis.

Rowan Marshall looks on during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Pre-season supplemental selection period signing Harry Boyd didn’t train at RSEA Park on Friday with the Saints managing the load of the 26-year-old ruckman from Norwood.

Paddy Dow is facing a delayed start to the year after requiring three rounds of knee surgery during the Christmas break due to an infection.

Liam Henry is also no guarantee to be available for round one due to knee surgery earlier in the summer.

First-round pick Alix Tauru is back running after arriving at Moorabbin with stress fractures in his back, but the Gippsland Power product is still 1-2 months away from being available after a slow start to his AFL career.