Tom Lynch looks on during a Richmond training session on August 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch "can't take a trick", placed into concussion protocols after a collision in the Tigers' match simulation on Friday.

The 32-year-old has played just eight games in the past two seasons, dogged by serious foot and hamstring injuries, but has been training well this summer.

In his scheduled press conference, assistant coach Steve Morris was unable to provide much clarity about Lynch's timeline to return, given the immediacy of the incident.

"'Lynchy' can't take a trick, he's entered concussion protocols. He's had an outstanding probably eight weeks of training, he's firing on all cylinders," Morris said.

"I found myself on the bump bag – unfortunately – a few times and just he's just training with some real purpose. So it's a bit of a speed bump for him, but he's in really good nick and hope to see him back in in the really near future."

Tom Lynch in action during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dion Prestia completed one-third of the hitout before running laps, and is on a managed load this pre-season given his extensive history of soft tissue injuries. Nick Vlastuin and Kane McAuliffe also completed two-thirds of the scrimmage.

Mid-season recruit Jacob Blight left the field in considerable pain, holding his right shoulder, but Morris said it appeared he has escaped damage.

Noah Balta – who is in the midst of a four-match club ban after he pled guilty to an assault charge – only trained in the gym, providing Category B rookie Ollie Hayes-Brown plenty of time up forward, after Jacob Koschitzke was switched to defence.

Jacob Bauer played up forward in the As, at one stage booting a set-shot goal from 55-60m.

"He's tracking all right. We've asked him to really dig in into his training over the last little bit and what I've seen is a guy who's really committed to earning the trust of his teammates," Morris said.

"He's put everything out on the table over the last few weeks, doing extra sessions and he knows that he's got to get himself red-hot fit.

"He's a really important player to our team and our club and I think he's doing a really good job at the moment under the circumstances he's facing."

Rising half-forward Seth Campbell racked up plenty of midfield minutes in the "A" team, alongside Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper, while Samson Ryan, Thomson Dow, Tom Brown, James Trezise and Tyler Sonsie were in the "B" side.

Jacob Bauer in action during a Richmond training session on November 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Banks provided plenty of dash out of defence, while No.1 pick Sam Lalor appeared to be spending more time forward with occasional midfield stints in the "As", as did Rhyan Mansell.

Morris is set to accompany five Richmond players – Josh Gibcus, Judson Clarke, Tylar Young, Taj Hotton and Mykelti Lefau – to the latter's family homeland of Samoa on Saturday.

The quintet is all recovering from torn ACLs, and the trip – the brainchild of head of communications Nicki Malady – will see the group visit Lefau's grandparents' village.

"I just honestly don't really have too much words, I'm just super excited. I can't believe we're actually going. It's just such a massive opportunity and I'm just so grateful for the club.

Mykelti Lefau in action during Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on November 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think that Nicki had it and planned for a while since I came to the club, from what I've heard, but we had little discussions about it just saying there would be such an awesome opportunity to go over there and sort of start a Tiger footprint there,

"[My aunties and uncles] were just there for my great-grandmother's birthday last week, so they were all there just talking about it. They wish they could stay. Some of them did stay just to see me over there.

"This is my first time going, I'm just going back to my roots where my culture is and just doing it with the club that I love here, with Richmond, being able to do it with them is just such a massive opportunity."