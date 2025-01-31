Matt Carroll has been picked up by Carlton during the pre-season supplemental selection period

Matthew Carroll of Victoria Metro during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Victoria Metro at Alberton Oval on June 30, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Carroll is back on Carlton's list after a successful trial at Ikon Park during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

Originally selected by the Blues with pick No.15 in the 2023 Rookie Draft, Carroll was delisted at the end of 2024 without playing a senior game.

But the Sandringham Dragons product worked his way back onto the list after impressing throughout summer as a train-on player.

“Matt is a really promising defender and for someone who’s still just 19 years of age, we couldn’t have been more impressed with how he has gone about this pre-season: he’s earned his spot back on the list,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said.





“He had a tough year last year, hampered by injury, but has shown a great level of determination and maturity in the way he has gone about his rehab program.



“Having been here all last year, Matt has already grown a great connection with the coaches and players: he has continued to train with us over the pre-season and has impressed since day one.



“We have seen his talent first-hand and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can produce with a clean run as a young player remaining in the Navy Blue.”

Fellow former Blue Sam Durdin also trained with the side during pre-season but was not offered a spot on the 2025 list.