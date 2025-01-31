MATT Carroll is back on Carlton's list after a successful trial at Ikon Park during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).
Originally selected by the Blues with pick No.15 in the 2023 Rookie Draft, Carroll was delisted at the end of 2024 without playing a senior game.
But the Sandringham Dragons product worked his way back onto the list after impressing throughout summer as a train-on player.
“Matt is a really promising defender and for someone who’s still just 19 years of age, we couldn’t have been more impressed with how he has gone about this pre-season: he’s earned his spot back on the list,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said.
“He had a tough year last year, hampered by injury, but has shown a great level of determination and maturity in the way he has gone about his rehab program.
“Having been here all last year, Matt has already grown a great connection with the coaches and players: he has continued to train with us over the pre-season and has impressed since day one.
“We have seen his talent first-hand and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can produce with a clean run as a young player remaining in the Navy Blue.”
Fellow former Blue Sam Durdin also trained with the side during pre-season but was not offered a spot on the 2025 list.