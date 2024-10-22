A midfielder who played 15 games in 2024 is among a trio of Blues delisted

Jack Carroll in action during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Jack Carroll is among three players delisted by the Blues, despite playing 15 games this season.

Carroll, key defender Sam Durdin and untried youngster Matt Carroll were all delisted on Tuesday, but Durdin and Matt Carroll will be offered the chance to train with the Blues over summer in the hope of winning a spot for 2025 via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

Jack Carroll, 21, was selected with pick 41 in the 2020 AFL Draft and played 21 games across his four seasons at Ikon Park, the bulk of which came this year.

His best games came in a block early in the season, when he played four matches between Opening Round and round four, averaging 16.5 disposals and a goal every two games.

Durdin, 28, joined the Blues via the 2022 mid-season draft and has played two senior games since, as well as 24 VFL matches.

Matt Carroll was restricted by a groin injury since being picked at No.15 in the 2023 rookie draft, and made his way back to play a reserves scratch match at the end of the season.

“Jack leaves the football club with lifelong friendships, which is a testament to the positive contribution he made to the group during his four seasons with us and we wish him well for the next opportunity in his career,” Carlton Head of List Management Nick Austin said.

“Sam and Matt had their challenges with injury this year but we have admired their resilience to keep fronting up. While both players have not been offered new playing contracts to this point, they have both been invited to train with the squad and push for a spot on the playing list during the upcoming pre-season.”