NORTH Melbourne has made a big play to retain star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke, with the Roos offering the free agent a seven-year deal.

Davies-Uniacke starts 2025 as one of the leading free agents in the competition but the Roos are pushing to secure his signature as rival clubs offer big bounties.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Roos have tabled a mega seven-year deal to Davies-Uniacke, which would take him through to the end of 2032.

The lucrative offer would be North Melbourne's biggest ever deal, should Davies-Uniacke sign on.

St Kilda is among the clubs chasing Davies-Uniacke, with the Saints hitting the free agency market. The former No.4 draft pick will qualify as a restricted free agent this year, meaning if he was to choose to explore a free agency move the Roos could match a deal and force a trade.

But North has remained confident Davies-Uniacke would remain at Arden Street. The explosive midfielder was reluctant to jump into talks last year when the Roos were keen to get moving on an early extension.

Davies-Uniacke, who dominated his draft season in 2017 before joining the Kangaroos, claimed North's best and fairest last year after playing every game and averaging 28 disposals and six clearances. He also polled a career-high 18 votes in the Brownlow Medal.

The length of North's offer is in line with many free agent signings. Last year Hugh McCluggage penned a seven-year deal when in his free agency season at Brisbane and Sam Taylor did the same a year out from reaching his free agency year with Greater Western Sydney.

Melbourne pair Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver both signed seven-year deals before their respective free agency campaigns, as did Carlton's Harry McKay.