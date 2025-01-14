FREMANTLE will be pushing to have Andrew Brayshaw be the next star to take his name off the free agency list in 2025, with nearly 100 players eligible as free agents ahead of the season starting.
The Dockers have been in talks with the gun midfielder on a long-term extension – likely six years – and will be hoping the club's joint vice-captain can join teammate Hayden Young in penning a big commitment (Young signed through to the end of 2033 in a six-year extension in December).
Brayshaw is one of the leading free agents on the list of 95 players, alongside the likes of North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke, Carlton's Tom De Koning, Western Bulldogs pair Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards, Hawthorn's James Worpel, Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich and West Coast's Oscar Allen.
AFL.com.au revealed the list of 2025 free agents in October last year ahead of the trade period, with this updated following list moves during the exchange window.
It also includes the players who were delisted and then re-drafted by their clubs as rookies, like Adelaide's Harry Schoenberg and Giant Josh Fahey, given being delisted automatically qualifies a player as a free agent in the final season of every contract they have for the rest of their career. New signings Sam Day at Brisbane, Essendon's Jaxon Prior and Fremantle's Quinton Narkle also are on the free agency list having been signed on one-year deals at their new homes.
Some more players could also be added to the free agency list before the season, with a number of previously delisted AFL players vying for spots as pre-season supplemental selection period signings.
Davies-Uniacke has already attracted mega rival interest as he weighs his decision, while De Koning was also a man in demand in 2023 when he was last out of contract, with Geelong, St Kilda and Sydney all showing interest in the Blues big man.
Collingwood has the most free agents of any club this season with 11 players qualifying, with the majority at the back end of their careers, like veterans Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe, Steele Sidebottom and Will Hoskin-Elliott. Brayden Maynard shapes as the most in-demand Pie, with the defender to be eligible as an unrestricted free agent.
Essendon ruckman Sam Draper will attract interest from Adelaide as a free agent, with the Bomber expected to wait until into the season before getting into his contract decision, while Port Adelaide's Kane Farrell is another free agent set to attract rival interest.
Brisbane's Cam Rayner and Harris Andrews, Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty, Richmond's Noah Balta and Carlton's Jacob Weitering were all set to be free agents as well in 2025 before inking big deals last year.
The AFL releases its official free agency list early in the season, when it will also confirm the restricted and unrestricted bandings for players.
2025 FREE AGENCY LIST
*Qualifies as previously delisted
^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent
Chris Burgess*
Matt Crouch
Wayne Milera
Lachie Murphy
Reilly O'Brien
Harry Schoenberg*
Brodie Smith
Taylor Walker
Darcy Gardiner
Ryan Lester
Brandon Starcevich
Dayne Zorko
Darragh Joyce*
Sam Day*
Tom De Koning
Sam Docherty
George Hewett^
Jack Silvagni
Orazio Fantasia*
Nick Haynes^
Mason Cox
Jamie Elliott
Will Hoskin-Elliott
Jeremy Howe
Ash Johnson*
Ned Long*
Brayden Maynard
Brody Mihocek
Scott Pendlebury
Steele Sidebottom
Oleg Markov*
Sam Draper
Jayden Laverde
Jaxon Prior*
Andrew Brayshaw
Nat Fyfe
Oscar McDonald*
Quinton Narkle*
Alex Pearce
Jeremy Sharp*
Michael Walters
Mark Blicavs
Jeremy Cameron^
Tom Atkins
Sam Collins*
Brayden Fiorini
Sean Lemmens
Alex Sexton
David Swallow
Nick Holman
Josh Fahey*
Callan Ward
Jacob Wehr*
Lachlan Keeffe*
Luke Breust
Jack Gunston
James Worpel
Seamus Mitchell*
Jake Melksham
Charlie Spargo
Tom Campbell^
Luke Davies-Uniacke
Brynn Teakle*
Aidan Corr^
Toby Pink*
Darcy Byrne-Jones
Kane Farrell
Rory Atkins^
Dylan Williams*
Tom Lynch^
Dion Prestia
Zaine Cordy^
Jimmy Webster
Liam Stocker*
Hunter Clark
Joel Hamling^
Aaron Francis*
Jake Lloyd
Lewis Melican
Dane Rampe
Robbie Fox
Ben Paton*
Oscar Allen
Tom Cole
Jamie Cripps
Jayden Hunt^
Jeremy McGovern
Jack Petruccelle
Dom Sheed
Oskar Baker*
Marcus Bontempelli
Liam Jones^
Tom Liberatore
Ed Richards
Caleb Poulter*