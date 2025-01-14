Almost 100 players are eligible for free agency following list moves during the exchange window

Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tom De Koning. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be pushing to have Andrew Brayshaw be the next star to take his name off the free agency list in 2025, with nearly 100 players eligible as free agents ahead of the season starting.

The Dockers have been in talks with the gun midfielder on a long-term extension – likely six years – and will be hoping the club's joint vice-captain can join teammate Hayden Young in penning a big commitment (Young signed through to the end of 2033 in a six-year extension in December).

Brayshaw is one of the leading free agents on the list of 95 players, alongside the likes of North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke, Carlton's Tom De Koning, Western Bulldogs pair Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards, Hawthorn's James Worpel, Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich and West Coast's Oscar Allen.

AFL.com.au revealed the list of 2025 free agents in October last year ahead of the trade period, with this updated following list moves during the exchange window.

It also includes the players who were delisted and then re-drafted by their clubs as rookies, like Adelaide's Harry Schoenberg and Giant Josh Fahey, given being delisted automatically qualifies a player as a free agent in the final season of every contract they have for the rest of their career. New signings Sam Day at Brisbane, Essendon's Jaxon Prior and Fremantle's Quinton Narkle also are on the free agency list having been signed on one-year deals at their new homes.

Some more players could also be added to the free agency list before the season, with a number of previously delisted AFL players vying for spots as pre-season supplemental selection period signings.

Davies-Uniacke has already attracted mega rival interest as he weighs his decision, while De Koning was also a man in demand in 2023 when he was last out of contract, with Geelong, St Kilda and Sydney all showing interest in the Blues big man.

Collingwood has the most free agents of any club this season with 11 players qualifying, with the majority at the back end of their careers, like veterans Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe, Steele Sidebottom and Will Hoskin-Elliott. Brayden Maynard shapes as the most in-demand Pie, with the defender to be eligible as an unrestricted free agent.

Scott Pendlebury at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon ruckman Sam Draper will attract interest from Adelaide as a free agent, with the Bomber expected to wait until into the season before getting into his contract decision, while Port Adelaide's Kane Farrell is another free agent set to attract rival interest.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner and Harris Andrews, Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty, Richmond's Noah Balta and Carlton's Jacob Weitering were all set to be free agents as well in 2025 before inking big deals last year.

Harris Andrews and Cam Rayner celebrate after Brisbane's win over West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL releases its official free agency list early in the season, when it will also confirm the restricted and unrestricted bandings for players.

2025 FREE AGENCY LIST

*Qualifies as previously delisted

^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent

Chris Burgess*

Matt Crouch

Wayne Milera

Lachie Murphy

Reilly O'Brien

Harry Schoenberg*

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

Darcy Gardiner

Ryan Lester

Brandon Starcevich

Dayne Zorko

Darragh Joyce*

Sam Day*

Tom De Koning

Sam Docherty

George Hewett^

Jack Silvagni

Orazio Fantasia*

Nick Haynes^

Mason Cox

Jamie Elliott

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Ash Johnson*

Ned Long*

Brayden Maynard

Brody Mihocek

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Oleg Markov*

Sam Draper

Jayden Laverde

Jaxon Prior*

Andrew Brayshaw

Nat Fyfe

Oscar McDonald*

Quinton Narkle*

Alex Pearce

Jeremy Sharp*

Michael Walters

Mark Blicavs

Jeremy Cameron^

Tom Atkins

Sam Collins*

Brayden Fiorini

Sean Lemmens

Alex Sexton

David Swallow

Nick Holman

Josh Fahey*

Callan Ward

Jacob Wehr*

Lachlan Keeffe*

Luke Breust

Jack Gunston

James Worpel

Seamus Mitchell*

Jake Melksham

Charlie Spargo

Tom Campbell^

Luke Davies-Uniacke

Brynn Teakle*

Aidan Corr^

Toby Pink*

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Kane Farrell

Rory Atkins^

Dylan Williams*

Tom Lynch^

Dion Prestia

Zaine Cordy^

Jimmy Webster

Liam Stocker*

Hunter Clark

Joel Hamling^

Aaron Francis*

Jake Lloyd

Lewis Melican

Dane Rampe

Robbie Fox

Ben Paton*

Oscar Allen

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Jayden Hunt^

Jeremy McGovern

Jack Petruccelle

Dom Sheed

Oskar Baker*

Marcus Bontempelli

Liam Jones^

Tom Liberatore

Ed Richards

Caleb Poulter*