Marshall's season in doubt after training injury

Port Adelaide could be without key forward Todd Marshall for most of the 2025 season after the 26-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon at training

  1. 09:27

    The wildest goal celebrations of 2024

    Relive the most creative post-goal celebrations of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season

    AFL
  2. 01:42

    Roo-demption: A look back at North’s Grand Final glory

    Relive North Melbourne’s history-making Grand Final victory from December 2024

    AFLW
  3. 19:44

    The weirdest and wackiest moments of 2024

    Relive the funny, unexpected and downright strange moments of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season

    AFL
  4. 13:19

    The 10 biggest comeback wins of 2024

    Relive the most thrilling comebacks of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season

    AFL

  1. Who's on the table? Updated list of 2025 free agents revealed

    Almost 100 players are eligible for free agency following list moves during the exchange window

    AFL
    trade

  2. Dockers relieved after gun mid avoids another fracture

    Hayden Young has avoided another fracture to his leg after a knock during pre-season training

    AFL

  4. AFL Community Camps locked in for 2025

    The AFL is pleased to confirm the schedule for the 2025 AFL Community Camps program for another year, with teams heading to regional communities across Australia throughout the pre-season

    AFL
    AFL HQ

