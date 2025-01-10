Boasting a number of the top young players in the game, it's hard to ignore the potential Fantasy growth from a team that should be on the rise

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates with Jordan Clark and Sam Switkowski after the R16 match between Fremantle and Sydney at the SCG on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A QUIET off-season would suggest Fremantle is happy with its squad. The Dockers finished the season with five players averaging over 90 which included three in triple figures.

The concern was the drop-off, with no players averaging in the 80s, with ruck duo Luke Jackson (FWD/RUC, $807,000) and Sean Darcy (RUC, $798,000) being the next two, averaging 79 and 78 respectively.

It was no surprise to see Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,073,000) led the way despite a few hiccups while his partner in crime Caleb Serong (MID, $1,067,000) slowed after a hot start to finish with averages of 105 and 104. Both players dropped their standards from 2023, slipping in average points per game by five and four points respectively despite popular belief they would go the other way. In good news, they are now potentially under-priced.

Jordan Clark (DEF, $994,000) was one of the stories of the season, taking his average from 77 in 2023 to 97 with some electrifying drive off half-back. His numbers were up across the board with a rise in disposals and marks leading the way which set him up for some huge scoring performances including 126, 128, 141 and 151. He displayed remarkable consistency with 11 scores in the 90s which meant he hung around in teams for much longer than was originally intended.

The team has certainly improved on paper in the off-season with the inclusion of Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $754,000) and readymade youngster Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000). It will be interesting to see how these off-season additions impact the roles of Nat Fyfe (MID, $613,000) and Jaeger O'Meara (MID, $636,000) who were still receiving plenty of CBAs between them.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lock them in

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,073,000): The star midfielder will start the year with a bit of meat on the bone after averaging 105, well down on the 110 and 113 he managed the previous two seasons. After some disappointing and frustrating performances during the year including scores such as 67 and 78, it was order restored in the last eight games where he was back to his hard-working best to average 113, which included 123 and 124 to finish the season.

Learn More 00:42

Track their pre-season

Sean Darcy (RUC, $798,000): I know durability and general fitness remain a big concern for the Dockers' No.1 ruck, but cast your mind back to 2021 and 2022 when he played a respectable 21 games. Priced at an average of 79, if he could get close to 21 games he would offer undeniable value given he has averaged over 90 on two occasions, including a career-high 95 in 2023.

Sean Darcy during the R19 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $807,000): Similar to the 2024 season, if Sean Darcy looks like missing an extended period, the former Dee instantly becomes a viable option given his forward status and the lack of good scoring options in that line. Last year, he dropped off to average 79 on the back of a career-high in 2023 where he scored 85 points per game. In the seven games last year when his role as No.1 ruck allowed him to attend 80%+ CBAs, he averaged an impressive 94.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Fremantle and Essendon at the MCG on August 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000): The Dockers would have been excited to see the talented ball-winner still available at pick 17 in the AFL draft and launched. Although he isn't blessed with top-end pace, his game sense, elite ball use and ability to hit the scoreboard will ensure he is in the mix for games from the get go. It was hard to ignore a 39-disposal game in the Coates Talent League where he went on to average 88 to go with his average of 93 in the Marsh Under-18 Championships. Although inundated with small forwards, Reid might make his way into the midfield via that pathway.

Learn More 01:58

Draft sleeper

Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $754,000): After averaging just 74 last year, a move to the Dockers may reinvigorate the talented former Tiger who averaged a career-high 87 in 2023, mixing his time between the forward line and midfield. Given the large amount of speedy small forwards at the Dockers' disposal, it may give him the opportunity to take his talents into the middle more often which would instantly place him among the most talented scorers available in the forward line.

Shai Bolton is pictured at Fremantle training in December 2024. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Custom stat star

Caleb Serong (MID, $1,067,000): The Dockers ball-magnet is a genuine star, as we saw when he began the season with an average of 135 over the first three games. If your league loves to give the tacklers a boost, Serong can do it with the best, twice reaching double figures last season including 10 in the round 24 Fantasy Grand Final.

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Luke Ryan (DEF, $1,048,000): Look, the guy can play and obviously win your match-up off his own boot with elite scores like the 142, 144, 151 and 161 he scored last year. In fact, he had a stretch comparable to the snouted ones when between rounds eight and 12 he went into the bye averaging 136 in that time. Unlike the snouted ones, he came out the other side of the bye with a seven-game average of 79 to show what he can do on the flipside. Only do it if you like rollercoasters.

Luke Ryan kicks the ball during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.