Reaction to alleged firearm scare sees long lines as crowds try to enter Richmond v Brisbane game

Patrons queue to go through security checks during the round four match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG, April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CROWDS faced huge wait times to get into the MCG on Saturday afternoon, as security cracked down on checks following Thursday night's alleged firearms incident.

In the minutes leading up to Richmond's clash with Brisbane, lines to get into the Gate 2 Members' section of the 'G snaked hundreds of metres through Yarra Park towards Jolimont train station.

Fans were still filtering through into the MCG when the match kicked off at 4.15pm AEDT.

Richmond and Brisbane were hosting the first game at the MCG since two men allegedly snuck firearms into the ground during Thursday night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Carlton.

Authorities warned to expect delays on Friday, with officials blaming a "breakdown" in screening measures and promising to beef up security in the wake of the incident.

Victoria Police allegedly found weapons on the men - both of whom were on bail - inside the stadium during a search at the blockbuster clash between Collingwood and Carlton in front of more than 82,000 fans.

Security personnel check bags ahead of the round four match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG, April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The pair refused a request from security to leave the venue over their behaviour, which is when officers got involved, police said.

Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox said the stadium's security screening units did identify items of concern, which prompted further investigation.

"Our initial internal investigation identified a breakdown in the thoroughness of the secondary and manual screening process," he said on Friday.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon promised an "end to end" security review.

"The MCG worked to identify how the two men were able to enter the venue, which concluded that security personnel failed to do a thorough follow up search of the patrons after an alert from the entry point screening system," he said.

Both men will be issued with lifetime bans from AFL matches.