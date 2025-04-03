A "breakdown" in manual security checks has been blamed for the alleged discovery of guns at the MCG amid promises of an "end to end" review on what took place

A general view of the MCG during the R4 clash between Carlton and Collingwood on April 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A "BREAKDOWN" in manual security screening at the MCG has been blamed for two men allegedly being caught with guns inside the stadium.

Victoria Police said the weapons were found on each of the men during a search about 8.30pm on Thursday, as a crowd of 82,058 fans watched Collingwood defeat Carlton.

Officers were asked to get involved when the pair refused a request from security to leave the venue over their behaviour, the force said.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said there would be an "end to end" security review.

"The MCG worked to identify how the two men were able to enter the venue, which concluded that security personnel failed to do a thorough follow up search of the patrons after an alert from the entry point screening system," he said in a statement on Friday morning.

"There will be additional secondary security measures in place this weekend, and the MCC in conjunction with Victoria Police and the AFL will conduct an end to end review of security measures at the ground.

"What happened last night is extremely disappointing, more than 1.2 million fans have attended the football so far this season and we will work closely with authorities to ensure the matches and venues continue to be a safe and welcoming place for all."

STATEMENT Read Andrew Dillon's full statement on the incident

Dillon added that the two patrons would be issued lifetime bans from attending matches.

Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox said the incident was "extremely disappointing and upsetting".

“Our security screening units identified items of concern and further investigation was required," he said in a statement.

"Our initial internal investigation identified a breakdown in the thoroughness of the secondary and manual screening process."

He said the "extensiveness" of manual security at the stadium will be increased, so fans can expect delays at upcoming events.

The official attendance of 82,058 is seen on the big screen during the R4 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on April 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Both men who have been charged were on bail at the time.

A 27-year-old man from Broadmeadows was charged with possessing an unregistered handgun, possessing ammunition without licence, altering the serial number of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited item and failing to appear on bail.

A 21-year-old man from Roxburgh Park faced court on Friday morning and was remanded in custody after being charged with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition without licence and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Counter terrorism police were called to assess the incident but will have no further involvement, with the probe now in the hands of the crime investigation team.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the officers involved in the search and described the incident as "pretty shocking".

"Frankly, I hope that they get the book thrown at them for this and I do want to thank Victoria Police for their work in keeping people safe," he told ABC Radio Sydney.

He said any security upgrades must be done urgently.

"Ninety-nine per cent of fans are great. If we've got some ratbags let's get rid of them," he said.

The MCG underwent a security upgrade in 2024 including the roll out of artificial intelligence sensors, called Evolv Express.

"Evolv Express uses sensors combined with AI to differentiate between weapons and common metals people carry," according to the company's website.