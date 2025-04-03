Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round four

Sam De Koning is tackled by Logan Morris during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S round four and it's still the time to fix those mistakes or chase those rookies that are making money at a tremendous rate.

Seventeen players have shot out of the blocks this season and are currently averaging over 110. Some of these players received all the pre-season hype and they are not letting us down. Jack Macrae (FWD, $924,000) sits as the highest averaging player with 125 points per game and Carlton's ruck Tom De Koning (RUCK, $1,017,000) is second after his amazing start that has seen him average 123 across his first three games.

Tom Liberatore (MID, $989,000) has been one of the surprise packets this season and now finds himself in eight per cent of teams and the fifth most traded in player this week. He scored 142 last weekend which boosted his overall average to 120.

Let's have a look at the round ahead to make sure you are Fantasy ready!

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,008,000) - TRAP

Saying that Daicos is a 'trap' is always a dangerous call. However, he doesn't have a great record against the Blues who he plays against on Thursday night and could be tagged by James Jordon the following week.

Izak Rankine (FWD, $865,000) - TREAT

If you have forwards who are not stepping up to the plate, then Rankine has his hand up to replace them. He has scored 116, 70 (subbed out – rest) and 107 this year. He's quickly becoming a 'must-have'.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $840,000) - TREAT

Ashcroft finally found his feet last week with 115 and has a dream run approaching… starting this week against the Tigers who have given up the most points this season. Still at a cheap price.

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam De Koning (DEF, $697,000) - TRAP

So many red flags are popping up around SDK and now is the time to trade. After getting subbed out last week… will Rhys Stanley be named and if he isn't, how will SDK match-up against Gawn?

Harvey Langford (MID, $335,000) - TREAT

After wearing the vest in round one (16 points), Langford was sent to the VFL where he scored 91. He played his first full game (61 per cent time on ground) last week, scoring 75 earning himself the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

Most traded in

Christian Moraes (MID, $338,000)

Riley Bice (DEF, $280,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD, $865,000)

Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $492,000)

Tom Liberatore (MID, $989,000)

It's time to load up on those rookies and after scoring 93 last week, it's no surprise to see that Christian Moraes (MID, $338,000) is the most traded in player for round four. He accumulated 27 disposals and seven marks. He now has a ridiculous breakeven of -27.

Fresh off his bye, Sydney's mature-aged recruit Riley Bice (DEF, $280,000) is also another player to target. He scored 64 in round two and with a breakeven of -3 he should make plenty of cash over the coming weeks.

Riley Bice during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Will Day (MID, $844,000)

Xavier Lindsay (MID, $459,000)

Lucas Camporeale (MID, $309,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $840,000)

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $671,000)

The second most traded out player this week is Melbourne's Xavier Lindsay (MID, $459,000) who missed the majority of the game last week with a knee injury. The good news is, it's not as serious as they first thought and now he is listed to miss the next 1-2 weeks. You could still hold.

Last week I said 'hold' … but this week I'm saying 'fold'. Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $840,000) doesn't look himself at the moment and has only averaged 73 with a top score of 82 across his first three games, and they were favourable match-ups. No more excuses… he can be upgraded to a premium target.

Jason Horne-Francis and Connor Rozee celebrate a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Logan Evans (DEF) v St Kilda

Evans is only in 18 per cent of leagues and it was only two weeks ago when he had 108 against the Tigers. Another easy match-up is in front of him again.

Patrick Dangerfield (MID) v Melbourne

Dangerfield is coming off a score of 84 and is back in the Cats' midfield. Add to this… he's also a chance to pick up FWD status leading into round six.

Patrick Dangerfield in action during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Bailey Humphrey (FWD) v Adelaide

After scores of 93 and 66, it's hard to understand how Humphrey is only is 38 per cent of draft leagues. He featured in 41 per cent of the Suns' centre bounces last week.

Draft: Unique captains

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Rory Laird v Gold Coast @ People First Stadium, SAT 1.20pm AEDT

In recent weeks we have seen defenders score with ease against the Suns. In Laird's new role across half-back he found the ball 32 times last week and scored 108.

Rory Laird handballs during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie Neale v Richmond @ the MCG, SAT 4.15pm AEDT

St Kilda had five players score over 110 against the Tigers last week and in Neale's last three games against Richmond he has scored 122, 127 and 107. A great indication of what to expect on Saturday.

Kieren Briggs v West Coast @ Engie Stadium, SUN 1.10pm AEST

Rucks against West Coast have averaged 104 this year as it once again shapes up as one of the easiest match-ups each round. Briggs scored 111 against them last year and will be great at home.

Calvin's best captains

