IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Is Carlton's season effectively over after falling to 0-4?
- Will Dan Houston face MRO action after bumping Lachie Fogarty?
- Week of scrutiny weighs heavily on Oscar Allen
- Did the Demons go cold on strong words at the selection table?
- Sydney faces an injury crisis ahead of clash with North Melbourne
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts