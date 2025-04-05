The match review for Friday's round four match is in

Tom Stewart and Bayley Fritsch compete for the ball during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BAYLEY Fritsch has been fined for his tunnelling action against Geelong's Tom Stewart on Friday night, with the Melbourne forward copping a $2500 sanction down to $1500 with an early plea.

The incident occurred in the dying minutes of the third quarter, with Stewart flying for a mark and Fritsch careering into him under Stewart's waist, knocking the Cats defender off balance and sending him falling into the turf below.

Rising Star winner Ollie Dempsey was also fined $1500 for staging, down to $1000 with an early plea.