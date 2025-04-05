A hamstring injury will see Lachie Cowan on the sidelines for an extended period

Lachlan Cowan during the round four match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on April 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S poor start to the season has got worse with Lachie Cowan ruled out for the next month.

The small defender hurt his hamstring and was subbed out of Thursday's loss to Collingwood in the first quarter.

The Blues confirmed on Saturday that Cowan would miss four to six weeks with the injury, addding to a growing list of sidelined players at Princes Park.

Ruckman Marc Pittonet is a chance to return next week, but Orazio Fantasia and Alex Cincotta are further away, with Nic Newman and Jagga Smith already ruled out for the season.

Cowan had become a regular starter in the Carlton lineup, missing just two games since round six last year.