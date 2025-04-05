GOLD Coast has hung on by a solitary point to defeat Adelaide in a pulsating match at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The 13.13 (91) to 14.6 (90) victory was the Suns’ third straight to start the season, but didn’t come without some late controversy.
With just over a minute remaining and his team trailing by a point, Izak Rankine appeared to have a good piece of a chest mark in the left forward pocket before the ball was jolted free and the umpires called play-on.
Gold Coast managed to cling on grimly in the dying stages to eke out victory.
In a match befitting its Game of the Round billing, both teams applied maximum pressure and dominated for different periods in hot and humid conditions.
The Suns led by 18 points in the fourth quarter, but Adelaide made the hosts extremely nervous with two goals to Riley Thilthorpe and one to Taylor Walker to set up a grandstand finish.
Thilthorpe was magnificent in defeat, and the game’s best player with five goals, while Walker (four) and Darcy Fogarty (three) gave the Suns defence headaches most of the day.
But it was Gold Coast coming out on top, applying just enough pressure and forcing the ball inside 50 (60-53) just enough times to secure victory.
Daniel Rioli played his best game for the club, finishing with 26 disposals, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Sam Flanders (26), Touk Miller (24) and captain Noah Anderson (24) were also strong contributors.
Jed Walter kicked a career-high three goals, while Bodhi Uwland was magnificent at the defensive end despite his direct opponent Fogarty kicking three goals.
It was a loss for the Crows, but one that will lose them no fans.
They trailed by 18 points in the third quarter, mowed that down, and then by 18 again in the fourth and fought all the way until the end.
Rankine was magnificent against his former club, finishing with 10 clearances from 21 disposals before he appeared restricted late in the match with strapping around his right calf.
Jordan Dawson (31) and Mitch Hinge (27) were clean while others struggled with the sweaty ball.
Much of the pre-match talk centred around Adelaide’s three-pronged tall forward line, but it was the Suns’ twin towers that caused early headaches.
Ben King and Ethan Read took strong marks inside the opening 10 minutes to kick the game’s first two goals to give the home team a lead.
Gold Coast settled well, making it hard for Adelaide to transition the ball, but Thilthorpe’s goal on quarter-time reduced the margin to seven points.
It was the Crows’ turn to gain ascendency in a second quarter arm wrestle, with their defence able to repel repeated inside 50s and their powerful running able to find space outside the contest.
James Peatling got busy, kicking a goal after shrugging two Suns defenders, and when Taylor Walker kicked truly the visitors had a handy lead.
Was it a mark or wasn’t it?
With a minute remaining and his team trailing by a point, Izak Rankine clutched an inside 50 to his chest before it was jolted free by Gold Coast defenders. The Crow and his teammates appeared to think he’d done enough to claim a mark, but the umpires called play on. If it was paid, Rankine would have had a shot from the left forward pocket to put his team in front. Was it or wasn’t it will be long debated.
Both teams are genuine finals contenders
Regardless of the result, the one thing we learnt from this match is that both teams are serious finals contenders. Some had questioned the level of their opposition over the opening weeks, but their intensity and system stood up under extreme opposition heat. The Crows’ tall forward will be a handful for any team, while the Suns’ midfield depth should keep them in games against the very best of teams.
GOLD COAST 3.5 5.9 10.11 13.13 (91)
ADELAIDE 2.4 6.4 10.5 14.6 (90)
GOALS
Gold Coast: Walter 3, King 2, Long 2, Graham 2, Weller, Read, Miller, Humphrey
Adelaide: Thilthorpe 5, Walker 4, Fogarty 3, Keays, Peatling
BEST
Gold Coast: Rioli, Miller, Uwland, Ainsworth, Flanders, Rowell
Adelaide: Thilthorpe, Rankine, Peatling, Dawson, Hinge, Soligo
INJURIES
Gold Coast: Nil
Adelaide: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Jake Rogers (replaced Sam Clohesy during the third quarter)
Adelaide: Luke Nankervis (replaced Rory Laird at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 16,211 at People First Stadium