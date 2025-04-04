You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL season LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

ROUND three of the Smithy's VFL season kicks off with an intriguing battle between Geelong and Casey on Friday afternoon, while standalone clubs Williamstown and Frankston meet in a primetime slot that night.

Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley will run out for the ladder-leading Cats, while the Demons have added the likes of Jack Billings and Blake Howes, who were dropped from the AFL team.

Carlton spearhead Harry McKay and youngster Elijah Hollands are among eight AFL-listed players named for the Saturday night match against Southport, while Sunday will see GWS host Sandringham and midfielder George Wardlaw makes his return to the field in North Melbourne's clash with Sydney.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition begins on Friday, April 18 when North Melbourne hosts Carlton.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

