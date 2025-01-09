Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters are expected to be fit for the start of the AFL season despite undergoing minor knee surgeries

Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe after the R24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is confident Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters will be fully prepared for the upcoming season despite the veteran pair undergoing minor knee surgeries.

Fyfe, who has battled a raft of injuries in recent seasons but managed 22 games last year, was set to have an arthroscopic procedure on Thursday after hurting his right knee at training over the weekend.

The two-time Brownlow Medal winner underwent scans that showed no significant cartilage or meniscus damage.

He will have loose bodies removed in order to stabilise the knee ahead of his 16th season.

"These bodies can continue to cause issues and surgical removal can provide the most predictable outcome to avoid ongoing symptoms," Fremantle football manager Joe Brierty said.

"Nat's recovery is dependent on how quickly the knee settles but if all goes well, he will resume strength work and cross-training within a fortnight."

Nat Fyfe celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Fremantle and GWS at Engie Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Walters, 34, had a similar procedure on his right knee during the Dockers' summer break.

"Pleasingly he has recovered well and the plan is to resume in the football program over the next couple of weeks," Brierty said.

Fremantle starts the 2025 season away to Geelong on March 15.