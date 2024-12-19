Alex Pearce will play for the Indigenous All-Stars against his Fremantle team at Optus Stadium in February

Alex Pearce unveils Walyalup's guernsey for Sir Doug Nicholls Round, 2023. Picture: Walyalup FC

WHEN Alex Pearce moved from the north coast of Tasmania to Perth at the end of 2013, Fremantle's Indigenous leaders Michael Johnson, Danyle Pearce and Stephen Hill taught the future captain the things he didn't know about his culture.

The Dockers have had incredible Indigenous representation – 36 players who have played 2,559 games – since the club entered the AFL in 1995. Fremantle had at least one First Nations player feature in every game between round 12 of its inaugural season until late June this year, marking 653 consecutive games across almost 30 years.

Pearce is one of just eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men in VFL/AFL history to captain a side at the highest level, along with current North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin, Melbourne veteran Steven May, Chris Johnson and iconic Indigenous greats Graham ‘Polly' Farmer, Adam Goodes, Michael Long and Gavin Wanganeen.

The 29-year-old was named among the first 11 players picked for the Indigenous All-Stars game against Fremantle at Optus Stadium next February, alongside new teammate Shai Bolton, Adelaide young gun Izak Rankine and Hawthorn star Jarman Impey on Wednesday.

Being drafted to Fremantle has helped Pearce embrace his own heritage. Now the star key defender is leading the way for the next generation of Indigenous players, not just at the Dockers, but across the competition.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Michael Walters, Marcus Windhager, Liam Henry, Lance Collard, Alex Pearce and Bradley Hill ahead of the R10 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Walyalup (Fremantle) at Marvel Stadium on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm really proud that we celebrate our history as a club so well. It is quite easy to celebrate Fremantle's Indigenous history because it is so strong. We had that streak running for nearly 30 years of having an Indigenous player playing every game except for when I missed last year for a little bit," Pearce told AFL.com.au this week.

"For myself, personally, to come into a club with such great Indigenous leaders and role models like Michael Johnson and Stephen Hill, Danyle Pearce, Sonny Walters, helped me embrace my culture and be really proud of where I come from and my cultural history, which is different to a lot. Now to represent the Palawa people – Tasmania's Indigenous people – in this game is really exciting for me. I hope those in Tassie will be really proud as well."

Pearce was yet to make his AFL debut when he was included in the 26-man squad for the Indigenous All-Stars game the last time it was held in 2015. Hawthorn superstar Cyril Rioli and dual Brownlow medallist Goodes were two of the star attractions against West Coast a decade ago.

Since then, Indigenous representation has become a concern for the League with a steep decline in numbers experienced over the off-season. Eleven players were delisted or retired. Not a single First Nations player was selected in the AFL national draft for the first time. Only two Indigenous players – Malakai Champion (West Coast) and Ricky Mentha jnr (Melbourne) – were added as Category B rookies. Pearce believes the reintroduction of the All-Stars fixture will help, but knows more needs to be done to nurture the next generation.

"I think as an industry we celebrate Indigenous players and Indigenous cultures and the history quite a lot during Sir Doug Nicholls Round in the middle of the year. The All-Stars game isn't something we've tapped into for a while. I attended the last camp, but I was injured and didn't take much part," Pearce said.

"These one-off marquee games can really grab the attention and the excitement of the footy community. We don't have State of Origin and those games, so it is unique. It's clearly going to be exciting to have so many players that fans come to watch all playing in the same team. I think it really will capture the attention of everyone around the country."

Michael Walters, Liam Ryan and Jordan Clark at the launch of the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle landed one of the biggest fish in October's trade period, reeling in All-Australian Bolton – plus pick No.14 and a future third-round pick – in exchange for picks 10, 11 and 18.

The 26-year-old played in two premierships for Richmond before returning to Western Australia on a five-year deal, where he has seamlessly slotted into life at the Dockers.

"He has just fitted in really well to our club," Pearce said. "It's great to have him and his family involved with the club. He is going to add a lot for us on the field. He has been training really well as you could imagine. I try and stay away from him as much as I can, so he doesn't embarrass me on the training track.

"He has fitted in seamlessly and enjoys being back around more family and the support that provides. I look forward to seeing him build a real legacy here by becoming a 100-game Freo player. I'm excited to see what it can bring him and our club."

Shai Bolton is pictured at Fremantle training in December 2024. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Pearce has endured more than his fair share of injury setbacks across his career, but that didn't make the events of June, July and August any easier. The Tasmanian broke his left forearm against Gold Coast in round 15 and then suffered the same injury a month later in his first game back, forcing him to watch on as Fremantle lost the final four games of 2024 to miss out on September.

"It was a bit of a nightmare the way things ended. To start with, the arm is feeling good now. I'm back to full training and everything like that. It won't be an issue," he said.

"The tiny silver lining of us not making the finals is I got to give it more time to make sure it was 100 per cent healed. I was able to do that over the off-season and continue to run and train. Now we're confident that it is 100 per cent healed and fine.

"The feeling towards the back end of the season was just frustration. I've been through injuries throughout my career, and it doesn't get easier, but you gain the skills to manage your emotions a little bit to help the team and help other people and not get too down about it all.

"Clearly, like everyone involved with the club, we were really disappointed with how things finished. I was proud with how we stuck together in that last month and fought it out, but equally as proud with how the boys have come back after the off-season clearly hungry and wanting to get better."

Pearce was appointed Fremantle's 10th captain on the eve of the 2023 season, replacing champion midfielder Nat Fyfe after the two-time Brownlow medallist led the club for six seasons.

The Dockers have two outstanding young leaders in vice-captains Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong waiting in the wings. But after evolving across the past two seasons in the role, Pearce wants to continue in 2025 and play his part in Fremantle's first premiership.

"It has been one of the biggest challenges I've faced in my career but also one of the most rewarding. It is something I have reflected on quite a bit and just think about how privileged I am and how proud I am thinking back eight or 10 years ago when I had some significant injuries," he said.

Alex Pearce leads the Dockers out before the round one match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, March 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I always had great leaders to play under in 'Pav' [Matthew Pavlih], Dave Mundy and ‘Fyfey' and a lot of other more experienced players and always cherished learning from them. It's humbling now to hopefully be someone who our younger players are learning from how to be better leaders, better players and hopefully better people. We've got great young leaders, particularly with Andy and Caleb, we've created a good team.

"I'd like to still keep leading. I feel like the last couple of years there is unfinished business and I'd like to get to that premiership. But whenever the time comes when I'm no longer captain, I'll be fitting in behind whoever he is and making sure I'm still contributing and giving us the best chance of winning that premiership."

2025 Indigenous All-Stars squad*

Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane) – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Shai Bolton (Fremantle) – Minang and Wilman

Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) – Waanyi and Lardil

Bobby Hill (Collingwood) – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill (St Kilda) – Wilmen, Noongar

Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) - Yorta Yorta

Alex Pearce (Fremantle) - Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne) – Yamatji, Noongar

Liam Ryan (West Coast) – Yamatji

Izak Rankine (Adelaide) - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Michael Walters (Fremantle) – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

*More to be announced