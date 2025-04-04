Geelong has defeated Melbourne by 39 points, with the two sides' captains starring and returning to form respectively

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield and Max Gawn, respected leaders of their club and the league.

At 34 and 33 respectively, the two veterans are coaxing themselves through one more season, drawing on reserves of strength, guile and years of experience to cover for that one step fewer of pace.

One more time with feeling, the two men once again had enormous sway on yet another meeting, Dangerfield's Cats finally breaking free of the Dees' clutches in the fourth to record a 39-point win, 12.13 (85) to 6.10 (46).

Gawn has been out-of-sorts early this year, his coach having leapt to his defence a few weeks prior.

But the late withdrawal of Mark Blicavs (illness) opened the door for a friendlier opponent in Rhys Stanley, and after a rusty start, the Demons veteran began to assert his authority, rising high time and time again to take key marks or hoist the ball out of the centre himself.

Gawn (34 hitouts, five clearances) just didn't have enough friends to go with him for all four quarters.

Dangerfield has been occasionally stranded forward this year, but started on the ball with a vengeance.

His legs (always with the socks up) pumping out of the middle – against far younger and speedier opponents – the Geelong skipper wrested control of the game on a number of occasions, kicking two goals in a messy first half.

With Melbourne charging back into the game in the third term, cutting the margin back to just 10 points, it was a strong mark and goal from Dangerfield that helped rebuild the lead.

Driven by Gawn and Clayton Oliver, Melbourne had started to go much more direct into attack – particularly out of the middle – and catching Geelong before it had freed up that pesky loose defender. The Dees also choked up the run of the home side, forcing them into a chip-heavy game.

But they just couldn't maintain the rage, a difference made stark by their strong intensity in the first three terms, the Cats coasting away with four final-quarter goals, to just three behinds.

But the reality is Melbourne is now winless from four matches, only taking five marks inside attack to Geelong's 17. Zach Guthrie (30 touches and 17 marks) and Jack Henry controlled proceedings in Geelong's backline, until the latter's untimely right hamstring injury.

GEELONG 3.5 6.8 8.11 12.13 (85)

MELBOURNE 1.2 4.5 6.7 6.10 (46)

GOALS

Geelong: Dangerfield 3, Bowes 2, Stengle 2, Cameron, Stanley, De Koning, Neale, Mannagh

Melbourne: Petracca 2, van Rooyen, Langford, Turner, Langdon

BEST

Geelong: Dangerfield, Guthrie, Smith, Dempsey, Atkins, Stengle

Melbourne: Oliver, Gawn, May, Petracca, Pickett

INJURIES

Geelong: J.Henry (hamstring)

Melbourne: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Mark Blicavs (illness) replaced in selected side by Rhys Stanley

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mark O'Connor (replaced J.Henry in the second quarter)

Melbourne: Charlie Spargo (replaced Sharp in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 30,397 at GMHBA Stadium