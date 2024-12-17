As another four players were named in the Indigenous All-Stars squad, Lion Callum Ah Chee has told Josh Gabelich about his excitement for February's fixture

Callum Ah Chee celebrates winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLUM Ah Chee was months away from being selected inside the top 10 of the 2015 draft the last time the AFL held an Indigenous All-Stars game. Now almost a decade on, the Brisbane forward is one of the headline acts after a September to remember.

The 27-year-old was named among the first batch of players picked last week for the fixture against Fremantle at Optus Stadium in February, months after producing a brilliant finals series to help lead the Lions to their first flag since 2003.

Ah Chee's older brother Brandon, who played 58 games for Port Adelaide and West Coast across 10 seasons in the AFL, was picked in the squad the last time the game was played, when Cyril Rioli and Adam Goodes were two of the biggest stars in the country.

>> TICKETS ON SALE FROM 3PM AWST ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

This time, Ah Chee will get his chance alongside two of his idols – Michael Walters and Liam Ryan – premiership teammate Charlie Cameron, Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill, Melbourne star Kysaiah Pickett and St Kilda veteran Brad Hill.

Big-name Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton and Dockers captain Alex Pearce were unveiled on Wednesday morning, along with Adelaide gun Izak Rankine and Hawthorn's Jarman Impey.

"It is super special. It is something that I have dreamt of being able to play with all the Indigenous boys from around the comp. I watched my brother go through it back in the last one," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au on Tuesday.

Callum Ah Chee during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"For me to be named early and be involved is really special. It is even more special to me that I get to go back home and play in front of my family on Noongar country. I'm really looking forward to it."

Ah Chee believes the All-Stars game can have a substantial impact on the Indigenous community at a time when it needs it.

Malakai Champion (West Coast) and Ricky Mentha jnr (Melbourne) were the only two Indigenous players to land in the AFL – both as Category B rookies via the next generation academies – last month after 11 retired or were delisted at the end of the 2024 season.

"Young kids coming through seeing their Indigenous role models all in one team playing together. I think it will have a really positive impact on the community," Ah Chee said.

Ricky Mentha jnr at Melbourne's training session on November 24, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

"To see your idols having a positive impact on the footy field and being proud of our culture and who we are is going to be really special for the young kids coming through, just to show young kids that they can do what we can do.

"We are all from different countries in Australia. For all of us to come together as a unit I think will be huge for the Indigenous community and the young kids coming through.

"Hopefully they can see us and want to do it when they are older. I think there is a lot of talent out there. I would love to see more Indigenous players out there in the AFL. Games like this will help inspire the next generation."

After playing 12 senior games around nine VFL appearances in 2023, Ah Chee became a permanent fixture in Chris Fagan's side this year, producing a career best campaign that got better the longer it progressed.

Callum Ah Chee kicks a goal during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The West Australian played 26 of 27 games and became one of the stories of September, finishing third in Norm Smith Medal voting after kicking four goals, seven days after slotting three against Geelong on the same ground in the come-from-behind preliminary final win. Ah Chee also clamped dual All-Australian half-back Lachie Whitfield in the had-to-see-it-to-believe-it semi-final against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.

"It gives me so much confidence, honestly. To know that I contributed the way I did on the biggest stage and in the biggest games you can play in just gives me so much confidence," he said.

"To do what I did Grand Final day is something I'll hold close to my heart forever. Kicking four goals was really special. I've taken so much belief from knowing I can play against the best teams. I can play anywhere and play well. That's going to set me up for next year really well. Hopefully I can play my role again."

Brisbane famously went back-to-back-to-back under Leigh Matthews at the start of the millennium, but only Richmond (2019-20), Hawthorn (2013-15) and Adelaide (1997-98) have achieved the feat in the AFL era. Ah Chee is confident the Lions can bank enough work in a shortened pre-season to be in contention when the whips are cracking next September.

"People talk about the premiership hangover; we've been working really hard to make sure that doesn't happen. The boys are in really good shape. Pre-season doesn't get any easier just because you won a premiership; it's pretty hot here in Brissy. We've been working hard. Hopefully this holds us in good stead," he said.

Brisbane has lost Joe Daniher to retirement since the Grand Final win over Sydney, but the Lions have added another Ashcroft after matching a bid from Melbourne to grab Levi at pick No.5.

The 18-year-old younger brother of Norm Smith medallist Will – and son of triple premiership Brisbane great Marcus – has quickly made an impression on Ah Chee with his professionalism at training, returning to Queensland exactly as advertised after a brilliant underage career with Brighton Grammar and the Sandringham Dragons.

"There is something about Ashcrofts; they are just ready built AFL players I think," he said. "Obviously him being around the club, the boys know him really well. He is a professional already, showing blokes up on the track. Some of the things he can do is unbelievable.

Levi Ashcroft poses for a photo after being drafted by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"These young boys are also really good people, too; they fit really well with our culture. I can't wait until match sim comes around for him to showcase what he can do. I'm keen for the two Ashcrofts to play together."

Add in fresh first-round pick Sam Marshall out of the Academy, the ACL victims – Tom Doedee, Keidean Coleman, Linc McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner – plus the heartbreak story of Oscar McInerney and it's why Brisbane has the quality to go back-to-back in 2025.

Tickets for the Indigenous All-Stars game are on sale via Ticketmaster from 12pm AWST (3pm AEDT) today for club and AFL members, and from 3pm AWST (6pm AEDT) for the general public.

Ticket prices start at $10 for a junior under 15, and $35 for an adult, with family tickets (two adults and two juniors) only $70, allowing juniors to attend for free.

2025 Indigenous All-Stars squad*

Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane) – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Shai Bolton (Fremantle) – Minang and Wilman

Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) – Waanyi and Lardil

Bobby Hill (Collingwood) – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill (St Kilda) – Wilmen, Noongar

Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) - Yorta Yorta

Alex Pearce (Fremantle) - Palawa

Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne) – Yamatji, Noongar

Liam Ryan (West Coast) – Yamatji

Izak Rankine (Adelaide) - Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri

Michael Walters (Fremantle) – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

*More to be announced