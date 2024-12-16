Sara Howley, Sierra Grieves, Lucia Painter, Sophie McKay, Emma McDonald, Ash Centra, Molly O'Hehir, Havana Harris, Poppy Scholz, Zippy Fish, Grace Belloni and India Rasheed during the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THE 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, 60 players found their home at the top level. Ash Centra headlined the selections, while two previously listed AFLW players in Paige Scott and Alana Gee both landed in fresh colours, and Gold Coast's Academy haul paid off.

Family connections continued, as Poppy Scholz, Indi Strom, Sophie McKay, Holly Egan, and Violet Patterson joined sisters and fathers as elite players, and North Melbourne selected the sole international nominee in Amy Gavin Mangan from Ireland.

So, how did your club fare in the first true national draft in AFLW history?

Players selected: India Rasheed (pick No.13), Georgia McKee (pick No.44)

The Crows cashed in on India Rasheed's slide to pick 13, drawing the lifelong Port Adelaide fan across to the tricolours. Her ability in the air in the front half combines with strong, big-bodied midfield nous. Her power coming out of the contest means she is great at making enough space to take the time to neatly hit up her forwards in front of her, while also understanding the ways forwards move. With its only other pick, Adelaide has opted to further strengthen its attack with small Georgia McKee. A goalsneak, and someone who can read the ball off the contest, she will work beautifully at the feet of players like Caitlin Gould and Danielle Ponter, and now also Rasheed. McKee can also move through the midfield, and made a strong return to form after an ACL injury that kept her out of Central District's 2023 SANFLW premiership.

India Rasheed poses with Caitlin Gould after being drafted by Adelaide with pick No.13 at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Claudia Wright (pick No.16), Lilly Baker (Academy, pick No.39)

Plucked out of Western Australia, Claudia Wright is a neat running option who can slide into nearly any role on the field. At 172cm, she is a strong option across half-back as an aerial interceptor, while also able to rebound aggressively, and has shown some real toe on the wing. She hasn't had the best run with injury, missing the 2024 national championships with a fractured leg, but will be well-supported at the Lions. Given her capacity to take the game on, however, she will slot into their system brilliantly. Academy option Lilly Baker was Brisbane's other selection for the evening, offering key defensive support in the wake of Kate Lutkins and Jade Pregelj's retirements, and the expected move of Poppy Boltz higher up the field.

Players selected: Poppy Scholz (pick No.6), Sophie McKay (father-daughter bid match, pick No.17), Loulou Field (pick No.46)

The younger sister of 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star Matilda, Poppy Scholz is a solid addition to Carlton's tall stocks. Known as an intercepting key defender, Scholz has also been working on her ruck craft via the national academy this year to become a more versatile option. She will complement the likes of Harriet Cordner and Kerryn Peterson across the back half, and is someone around whom the line can be structured for the long term. Another family connection, Sophie McKay has officially joined sister Abbie in the navy blue, as both follow in their father Andrew's footsteps. Carlton had to match Geelong's bid on McKay to get her through the door. McKay moves well across both the midfield and forward lines, and can bring some speed through the front half of the ground – something the Blues have needed – while also knowing how to hit the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Loulou Field brings a mature head and is future captain material. She is a 167cm defender who is reasonably agile and has a neat left foot, and looks likely to be the successor to Gab Pound in Carlton's defence.

Sophie McKay poses for a photo with sister Abbie after being taken with pick No.17 by Carlton at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Ash Centra (pick No.1), Georgia Knight (pick No.26), Violet Patterson (father-daughter bid match, pick No.42)

Unsurprisingly, Collingwood opted to take Sale City star Ash Centra with the No.1 pick – just the second in the club's history across both the women's and men's leagues. Centra's calm demeanour, versatility across lines, and elite field kick made her impossible to pass up, and she will slot into the Pies' midfield/forward rotation beautifully alongside the likes of Brianna Davey, Brit Bonnici, and Mikala Cann. Georgia Knight is a neat crumbing forward, standing at 165cm and possessing an impressive goal sense. She will help to bolster a struggling Pies attack that averaged just 22.3 points per game throughout 2024. Meanwhile, South Australian father-daughter option Violet Patterson – who captained the state in this year's Marsh U18 Championships – was taken with pick No.42 after the Pies matched a bid from North Melbourne. Patterson is a 167cm midfielder who offers plenty of speed around the contest, and was eligible to reach Collingwood after dad Stephen played 96 games for the club between 1995 and 2000.

Ash Centra poses with Brittany Bonnici (L) and Josh Fraser (R) after being taken with pick No.1 by Collingwood at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Grace Belloni (pick No.9), Holly Ridewood (pick No.12), Taya Chambers (pick No.30), Sophie Strong (pick No.35)

Essendon added a sense of versatility and class across the field in its four draft selections, prioritising players who can assist in the side's ball movement and attacking transition. Grace Belloni is a strong overhead mark in attack, but also a really reliable midfield option, as is Holly Ridewood who can move well both inside and outside the contest. Ridewood's capacity to run is something that will greatly complement the Bombers' tough contested contingent of Madison Prespakis, Georgia Nanscawen, and Steph Cain. Taya Chambers brings that transition game in the back half, offering rebound from defence, while all three of Belloni, Ridewood, and Chambers stand around 175cm so bring some good size to the Bombers. Meanwhile, Sophie Strong is a powerful midfielder who can develop under the tutelage of Prespakis and Nanscawen, with little pressure to make an immediate impact.

Grace Belloni poses with Steph Cain after being drafted by Essendon with pick No.9 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Georgie Brisbane (pick No.14), Holly Egan (pick No.34), Evie Parker (pick No.38), Indi Strom (pick No.51)

Fremantle has prioritised tall options both through the Trade Period and in the draft. Already adding Bella Smith from Sydney to bolster its attack, Georgie Brisbane (175cm), Holly Egan (176cm), Evie Parker (179cm), and Indi Strom (182cm) all bring height. Strom is the younger sister of 2024 All-Australian ruck Mim, and plays as a key defender, so is set to fit in perfectly alongside Emma O'Driscoll. Egan, sister of Richmond's Grace, is also a defensive option who reads the play well and boasts an impressive intercepting eye. Brisbane brings her talents to the other end of the ground, filling an important need inside 50, likely to form a strong partnership with Smith and offering strength in the air and on the deck. And Parker brings athletic traits running on the wing – an ideal replacement for Airlie Runnalls, who moved to Collingwood in the Trade Period.

Players selected: Alexis Gregor (pick No.10), Sienna Tallariti (pick No.18), Piper Dunlop (pick No.37)

A clear directive to improve its defensive and tall stocks, Geelong fulfilled that need and more. Both Alexis Gregor and Sienna Tallariti are strong additions to the backline, with Gregor the likely successor for key defender Meghan McDonald in the future, and Tallariti set to be the same for intercepting rebounder Chantel Emonson. Geelong VFLW product Piper Dunlop, who is a 186cm ruck, joins alongside rookie signing Caitie Tipping, improving the ruck options at the Cats in the wake of Erin Hoare's retirement and Liv Fuller's shift toward work outside of footy.

Players selected: Havana Harris (Academy bid match, pick No.2), Heidi Talbot (Academy, pick No.27), Mia Salisbury (Academy bid match, pick No.29), Nyalli Milne (Academy, pick No.41), Tara Harrington (Academy, pick No.47)

Gold Coast loaded up on its own Academy products, headlined by draft 'unicorn' Havana Harris. At 182cm, she is a strong forward/ruck rotation, but will likely spend plenty of time as an inside midfielder alongside bull Charlie Rowbottom and dynamic breakaway duo Claudia Whitfort and Lucy Single. Adding some movement through the line to complement the tough, contested nature of Rowbottom's work will work wonders for the Suns, while Harris can also be a marking target ahead of the footy in the absence of captain Tara Bohanna, who made her way to the Blues during Trade Period. Mia Salisbury also moves well through the midfield as a smart decision maker, as can Tara Harrington who boasts neat skill and the capacity to run and carry from the contest. Heidi Talbot is someone who will really help with the side's transition out of defence – something it struggled with this year after Bess Keaney made the move to Essendon – and Nyalli Milne is one who will offer a strong midfield/forward rotation, bringing some gameday versatility to the side.

Havana Harris poses for a photo after being taken by Gold Coast at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Players selected: Sara Howley (pick No.4), Grace Martin (pick No.22)

A hard-nosed midfielder, Sara Howley will slot in nicely alongside the likes of Alyce Parker and Bec Beeson around the contest. On the radar of multiple clubs, it is Howley's clean hands and ability to transition from inside the contest to the outside that makes her so dangerous, and will complement the Giants' desire to run and carry the footy into attack. Meanwhile Grace Martin is the definition of a mid-sized utility. At 163cm, she can win plenty of the footy when playing through the midfield, but takes like a duck to water no matter where she is thrown on the field. She was among the best players when selected for the U23 All Stars side earlier in the year, and her versatility will be essential to the Giants' in-game flexibility.

Sara Howley poses with Alyce Parker after being drafted by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.4 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Lavinia Cox (pick No.15), Daisy Flockart (pick No.23), Grace Baba (pick No.28), Elli Symonds (pick No.45), Rebecca Clottey (pick No.50)

After a particularly strong season, and an already deep – and young – list, Hawthorn had the capacity to select some longer-term, development prospects. Lavinia Cox is just that. The definition of a bolter, she had barely played any footy six months ago, and was not in early calculations until recent weeks. With a basketball background, she broke the agility record at the combine, and at 172cm can be a handy addition through the midfield at some point. Daisy Flockart is an addition to the clubs midfield/wing depth, and with a big, powerful body can work well within the Hawks' hard-running system, while Elli Symonds will be hoping to shake off some persistent injuries to move from a ruck/forward role into a tall midfield position. Meanwhile, Rebecca Clottey has come up through the Geelong Falcons' system and boasts a strong goal sense and a willingness to apply forward pressure. She may not have an immediate impact at the Hawks, but will work well at the feet of talls Bridie Hipwell and Aine McDonagh in years to come.

This is what it’s all about 🥳🥳🥳



We’re just as excited to have you Lavinia!! 🤩



🎥: Bendigo Pioneers pic.twitter.com/IEGALoT1kA — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) December 16, 2024

Players selected: Molly O'Hehir (pick No.3), Maggie Mahony (pick No.21), Amelia Dethbridge (pick No.63)

Melbourne threw the first bid up at pick No.2, nominating Gold Coast Academy product Havana Harris, which was very quickly matched by the Suns. With their pick defaulting to No.3, the Demons selected classy West Australian Molly O'Hehir, who at 179cm can rotate through half-back and the midfield, providing plenty of height to Melbourne's diminutive engine room. Another midfield layer was added in Maggie Mahony, who's a contested workhorse and will run all day. She also has an elite hockey background. The Dees stuck to hockey when it came to their final pick (after Aimee Mackin was listed as inactive), landing Amelia Dethridge. The 18-year-old also has a background in national cross-country and swimming, and has played school footy in the past few years with Lauriston Girls' School.

Molly O'Hehir poses for a photo after being picked by Melbourne at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Players selected: Claire Mahony (pick No.36), Amy Gavin Mangan (pick No.43)

The reigning premier was relatively quiet on draft night, not appearing until the second round, and taking just its required two picks. Claire Mahony is the obvious successor to Kate Shierlaw in attack, as a rangy tall forward. Mahony can take a contested mark and hit the scoreboard. She also worked to broaden her skillset this year in the Coates Talent League, testing herself in defence and also on the wing given her athletic capacity. Meanwhile Irishwoman Amy Gavin Mangan was the only international player taken through the draft, bringing the Roos' Irish contingent to five in 2025. Super athletic and boasting a turn of speed, the club will likely spend some time finding her best position, with its depth meaning there is no rush in her development.

Claire loves a clunk, it's fair to say.



Here's a taste of what's to come from our pick No.36!#WorthTheWait pic.twitter.com/GAwqExMGAV — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) December 16, 2024

Players selected: Lily Paterson (pick No.19), Jasmine Evans (pick No.33), Jemma Whitington-Charity (pick No.40), Chloe Gaunt (pick No.48), Jasmine Sowdon (pick No.52)

Continuing its lean toward a younger list, Port Adelaide made big moves in the draft. Western Australian Lily Paterson is a bigger-bodied midfielder who had a really strong 2024 to shoot up in draft considerations. With a background in both soccer and netball, Paterson can win the footy, and isn't afraid to lay a heavy tackle when needed, and she will be a great addition to the Power's strong, but relatively undersized on-ball contingent. Jasmine Evans is another midfielder, who can also do some damage in attack, as can Jasmine Sowdon, a product of country Victoria who can hit a target with both feet. With the potential for Ash Woodland to move into the midfield for longer periods of time next year, Chloe Gaunt will add another tall target up forward alongside Gemma Houghton and Julia Teakle, and Jemma Whitington-Charity has been given a reprieve off the back of an ACL injury, with the Power backing in her decision-making and versatility.

We've got our gal! 🔒



Talented midfielder Lily Paterson lands at Alberton with our first selection in the 2024 draft ✅ pic.twitter.com/Pnt7KZzG3G — Port Adelaide AFLW (@pafc_w) December 16, 2024

Players selected: Sierra Grieves (pick No.11), Zoe Hargreaves (pick No.20), Paige Scott (pick No.31)

Bolstering its midfield was an important part of Richmond's off season, and Sierra Grieves will do just that. Super strong and reliable at the contest, Grieves will complement Monique Conti and Ellie McKenzie beautifully in the middle, while she is also adept inside 50. Grieves spent much of her junior career as a deadly small forward, before finding her feet in the middle this year, so her capacity to move across the lines will be handy for the Tigers. Zoe Hargreaves will add even more depth to the line, as a well-balanced, two-way runner, and at 172cm has a bit of size about her. Meanwhile Paige Scott has finally swapped the red sash for yellow, after the former Bomber opted to delist themselves once trade talks stalled last week. Scott will be a handy mid-sized forward option to link smalls Mackenzie Ford and Emelia Yassir with talls Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser.

Sierra Grieves poses for a photo with Monique Conti after being drafted by Richmond with pick No.11 at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Zoe Besanko (pick No.32), Kyla Forbes (pick No.55), Alana Gee (pick No.58)

After a very active trade period, St Kilda didn't enter the draft until pick No.32, selecting Dandenong Stingrays skipper Zoe Besanko. The ruck/forward will fill a hole vacated by the retirement of Simone Nalder, and is agile at ground level and overhead. The versatile Kyla Forbes came in at pick No.55. Standing at 168cm, she can play across all three lines, and has a good goal sense when playing inside 50, and will benefit from playing at the feet of Jesse Wardlaw. Former Gold Coast first-rounder Alana Gee got her opportunity with pick no.58. The powerful midfielder is coming off a torn ACL, but when fit, has elite skills and will provide some grunt around the contest, working alongside Jaimee Lambert, Tyanna Smith and Liv Vesely.

What a reaction for Zoe Besanko! pic.twitter.com/0acaMV29a8 — St Kilda FCW (@stkildafcw) December 16, 2024

Players selected: Zipporah Fish (pick No.5), Amelia Martin (Academy, pick No.56), Caitlin Reid (pick No.59), Sarah Steele-Park (pick No.61)

With the best name in the draft, and skills to match, Zippy Fish was Sydney's first selection with pick No.5. Essentially the second coming of Monique Conti, Fish's class coming out of defence and playing through the midfield was an important asset on many clubs' lists. Her neat kick will be a great addition to the Swans, who had a hard time transitioning down the field in 2024, and will be a handy link in the chain between the arcs. Coming out of Sydney's Academy, Amelia Martin is a 173cm forward option who can develop under the nous of Bec Privitelli and Chloe Molloy to add some needed depth to the line, while Caitlin Reid adds some important support in the ruck for Ally Morphett and Giselle Davies with Bella Smith now donning the purple. At 185cm, Reid will be the second-tallest Swan, behind only Morphett, but also adds the capacity to win clearance at ground level. And Sarah Steele-Park is essentially this year's Tanya Kennedy. A tough, physical player who has been plucked from obscurity – or rather, was Sydney's runner in 2024 – after some strong footy for North Adelaide.

Zippy Fish poses with Laura Gardiner (L) and coach Scott Gowans (R) after being drafted by Sydney with pick No.5 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Lucia Painter (pick No.7), Charlotte Riggs (pick No.24), Lucy Boyd (pick No.53), Kayla Dalgleish (pick No.57)

The Eagles have picked up some big personalities in Lucia Painter and Charlotte Riggs, but their footy is just as impressive. Painter's size and physicality around stoppage is outstanding, and she will offer great support to players like Bella Lewis and Alison Drennan around the footy, but can also do some damage inside 50. Riggs is a tall utility but does her best work in the backline, reading the play and intercepting the ball with her contested marking, and offers a chop-out in the ruck throughout games. Another strong marking option added is Lucy Boyd, who hails from South Australia and although is largely a defender, can be used higher up the ground when needed. The pair will join the young contingent of Charlie Thomas, Zoe Wakfer, Beth Schilling, and Sophie McDonald in the back half for the Eagles. Kayla Dalgleish is a hyper-agile small forward who can follow in the footsteps of Kellie Gibson, and form a strong partnership with taller marking forwards like Amy Franklin and Roxy Roux.

Lucia Painter poses with coach Daisy Pearce after being drafted by West Coast with pick No.7 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Emma McDonald (pick No.8), Sarah Poustie (pick No.25), Keeley Hardingham (pick No.49)

The Dogs went tall on Monday night, having already acquired Lou Stephenson during the trade period. Emma McDonald was selected with pick No.8, and will be an immediate focal point inside 50 for the Bulldogs. She's got strong hands overhead, isn't overawed by a contest and is a very reliable set shot, and can form a partnership with last year's No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner. Midfielder Sarah Poustie will provide a bit of height to the engine room, standing at 170cm, and can run all day, having set a record of 7.02 in the 2km time trial. VFLW ruck Keeley Hardingham earns a promotion to the top level, fresh off the Debbie Lee Rising Star award and team of the year honours. She'll slot in behind Alice Edmonds as the Dogs' second ruck.