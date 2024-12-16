(Clockwise from left): Sara Howley, Sophie and Abbie McKay, Havana Harris, Poppy and Matilda Scholz. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a big night of draft action, with 60 players finding a home.

Take a look at some of the biggest talking points from the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Family ties

Some players were born to play footy. Carlton landed father-daughter jet Sophie McKay after matching Geelong's bid at pick No.17, who will immediately boost Mathew Buck's side. McKay is the sister of current Blues midfielder, Abbie, and daughter of former Carlton champion, Andrew. Carlton also pounced on Glenelg product Poppy Scholz at pick No.6. Scholz is the sister of Port Adelaide ruck and this year's Telstra AFLW Rising Star winner, Matilda, and it won't be long until she also has a big impact on the competition. Collingwood secured the services of father-daughter Violet Patterson at pick No.42 after matching North Melbourne's bid. Patterson is the daughter of former Pie, Stephen, who played 96 games with the club in the 1990s. Holly Egan, the sister of Richmond midfielder Grace, landed at Fremantle with pick No.34, while Mim Strom's sister, Indi, is Fremantle-bound after the Dockers selected her with pick No.51.

First round bolters galore

Everyone loves a good bolter. Greater Western Sydney pulled a surprise early on in the draft when it selected Geelong Falcons ball magnet Sara Howley with pick No.4. Howley was expected to land between picks 5-15, but the Giants have no doubt found a player. She is clean with ball in hand, has a high footy IQ and makes good decisions. Just two picks later, Carlton pounced on Poppy Scholz, the sister of Port Adelaide star Matilda. Scholz has similar game-breaking traits to her older sister but had her 2024 season hampered by injury. Geelong picked up Bendigo Pioneers key position player Alexis Gregor at pick No.10, while Essendon targeted Northern Knights product Holly Ridewood at pick 12. Hawthorn went for Lavinia Cox at pick 14, another Bendigo Pioneers product. Cox is a good user of the footy and had plenty of top 15 interest but might take a little bit longer to be ready for AFLW level.

Clubs find bargain buys

This draft was absolutely stacked with talent, which means there were plenty of bargains to be found. Adelaide might have secured the best of the lot, taking India Rasheed with pick No.13. Rasheed is the daughter of former tennis champion, Roger, and was touted as a possible top-five pick. Rasheed is a skilful player who can play as an on-baller or inside 50. The Saints landed Dandenong Stingrays co-captain Zoe Besanko with pick No.32 which looms as another bargain buy, while South Australian Charlotte Riggs slid all the way to West Coast at pick No.24. Albeit a father-daughter selection, Sophie McKay sliding to pick 17 was also a big surprise. McKay has the ability to impact straight away at AFLW level and can be a dangerous midfielder or forward. She's set a target of running out with sister Abbie for round one in 2025.

Suns cash in on Academy guns

There was plenty of talent that graduated from the pathways programs this year. The Suns matched a bid from Melbourne at pick No.2 for the versatile Havana Harris, who can play in any position. Harris, a product of the Gold Coast's Academy, is powerful at stoppage and has explosive speed and will slot straight in at AFLW level. The Suns also landed fellow Academy product Mia Salisbury, who is a well-rounded midfielder, alongside Tara Harrington, another full package on-baller. The Suns used pick No.27 on the speedy Heidi Talbot and they took Nyalli Milne at pick No.41. It meant the Suns landed a full suite of five Academy products. Brisbane also selected one of its Academy prospects in Lilly Baker. Baker is an athletic tall who might take some time to develop but could be an absolute beauty. Lions Academy prospect Chloe Gaunt was drafted by Port Adelaide.

Havana Harris poses for a photo after being taken by Gold Coast at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Scott gets desired move

There was one final twist in the AFLW Trade Period when Essendon forward Paige Scott didn't get their wish of heading to Richmond. Rather than signing an extension with Essendon, Scott opted to delist themselves and try their luck at the draft. Any club had the option of selecting Scott, but they slid all the way down to Richmond at pick No.31, finally landing at their dream club. Scott is a damaging forward who is strong in the air and lively around goals. They played 28 games in the red and black booting a total of 12 majors.