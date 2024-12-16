THE 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft is complete.
Check out the list of draft selections as they happened.
Round one
1. Collingwood - Ash Centra
2. Gold Coast (matching Melbourne's bid) - Havana Harris
3. Melbourne - Molly O'Hehir
4. Greater Western Sydney - Sara Howley
5. Sydney - Zippy Fish
6. Carlton - Poppy Scholz
7. West Coast - Lucia Painter
8. Western Bulldogs - Emma McDonald
9. Essendon - Grace Belloni
10. Geelong - Alexis Gregor
11. Richmond - Sierra Grieves
12. Essendon - Holly Ridewood
13. Adelaide - India Rasheed
14. Fremantle - Georgie Brisbane
15. Hawthorn - Lavinia Cox
16. Brisbane - Claudia Wright
17. Carlton (matching Geelong's bid) - Sophie McKay
18. Geelong - Sienna Tallariti
19. Port Adelaide - Lily Paterson
20. Richmond - Zoe Hargreaves
Round two
21. Melbourne - Maggie Mahony
22. Greater Western Sydney - Grace Martin
23. Hawthorn - Daisy Flockart
24. West Coast - Charlotte Riggs
25. Western Bulldogs - Sarah Poustie
26. Collingwood - Georgia Knight
27. Gold Coast - Heidi Talbot
28. Hawthorn - Grace Baba
29. Gold Coast (matching Essendon's bid) - Mia Salisbury
30. Essendon - Taya Chambers
31. Richmond - Paige Scott
32. St Kilda - Zoe Besanko
33. Port Adelaide - Jasmine Evans
34. Fremantle - Holly Egan
35. Essendon - Sophie Strong
36. North Melbourne - Claire Mahony
Round three
37. Geelong - Piper Dunlop
38. Fremantle - Evie Parker
39. Brisbane - Lilly Baker
40. Port Adelaide - Jemma Whitington-Charity
41. Gold Coast - Nyalli Milne
42. Collingwood (matching North Melbourne's bid) - Violet Patterson
43. North Melbourne - Amy Gavin Mangan
44. Adelaide - Georgia McKee
45. Hawthorn - Elli Symonds
46. Carlton - Loulou Field
47. Gold Coast - Tara Harrington
48. Port Adelaide - Chloe Gaunt
49. Western Bulldogs - Keeley Hardingham
50. Hawthorn - Rebecca Clottey
51. Fremantle - Indi Strom
52. Port Adelaide - Jasmine Sowden
53. West Coast - Lucy Boyd
Round four
54. Richmond - PASS
55. St Kilda - Kyla Forbes
56. Sydney - Amelia Martin
57. West Coast - Kayla Dalgleish
58. St Kilda - Alana Gee
Round five
59. Essendon - PASS
60. Sydney - Caitlin Reid
Round six
61. Sydney - Sarah Steele-Park
Round seven
62. Geelong - PASS
63. Melbourne - Amelia Dethridge