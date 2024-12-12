The next generation of NAB AFLW stars will find their new homes at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Kate McCarthy. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL.COM.AU and the AFL Live App will be your exclusive home for the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, with all the action streamed live and free.

The broadcast for the first fully national AFLW draft will kick off at 7pm AEDT on Monday, December 16.

Nat Edwards, Sarah Black and Riley Beveridge will bring you pick-by-pick coverage, while Gemma Bastiani will have you covered with just what makes some of our top draftees so special.

Kate McCarthy will be soaking in all the emotion in the Victory Room at Marvel Stadium, with exclusive chats with the freshly drafted players and their families.

Post-draft, AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App will deliver all the news and analysis, including bringing you details on every player drafted by your club.

Ash Centra is hot favourite to be taken with pick No.1 by Collingwood, while Sophie McKay is set to continue her family's legacy at Carlton as a father-daughter selection.

Gold Coast is expecting a bid to come its way for ultra-talented ruck/midfielder/forward Havana Harris, who is part of its talented academy.

Each club must take two selections into the draft, with the final order to be confirmed on Friday at the conclusion of the delisted free agency period.

Last year saw 57 active picks, with 53 players signed after four clubs opted to leave their third selections open for rookies and undrafted players.