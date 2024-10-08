Sophie McKay is sure to become a Carlton fan favourite in years to come

Sophie McKay of the AFL National Academy Girls celebrates a goal during the match against U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SPEED, goals and smiles.

That's what a club is going to get if they draft Sophie McKay.

The Sandringham Dragons midfielder is linked to Carlton as a father-daughter prospect, with her dad Andrew playing 244 games for the club.

Sophie's sister Abbie McKay has become a mainstay in Carlton's line-up over the past few years, but the younger McKay sister has a different set of skills.

McKay hits stoppages with speed and has shown the ability to rip a game open with that trait.

When there's a ball-up near the goals, McKay needs only a little bit of space to gather the ball and nail the shot on the run.

McKay has shown an ability to find the ball at all levels of footy she has played, but it's the big stage where she's frequently shone.

In 2023, she was named MVP of the U17 Futures match and took home the best on ground medal in Melbourne Grammar's Grand Final.

McKay made it back-to-back flags at school level this year too.

Her three games for Vic Metro were no different, racking up 20 or more disposals in each game and hitting the scoreboard at stages.

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls v All Stars match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But ultimately her best performance was for the Marsh AFLW National Academy, with a brilliant three-goal haul against the All-Stars.

Away from the field, McKay is a really well-liked teammate who loves to have a laugh.

Whether it be at Carlton or another club, there's no doubt McKay will be a fan favourite.