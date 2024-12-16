Ash Centra has been selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

Ash Centra during the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

GIPPSLAND Power star Ash Centra has been selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Centra had long been touted as a top selection given her talents. The Sale City product is calm and composed with ball in hand and oozes class.

Centra is brilliant in traffic and has the ability to play multiple positions given her versatility. A strong leader among her peers, Centra has a unique ability to find the football, but also hit the scoreboard.

The moment Ash Centra became a Magpie 🥰@CollingwoodAFLW get and absolute star at pick one in the 2024 @Telstra AFLW Draft! pic.twitter.com/cwvOCtXMbt — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) December 16, 2024

The 2024 Coates Talent League best and fairest winner averaged 27.1 disposals, 4.2 clearances and 1.5 goals for the Power this year, including a massive day out at the start of the season where she amassed 47 touches and four majors.

Centra is the first Collingwood No.1 draft pick in 25 years - the last time the Pies used the coveted selection was in 1999 when they landed ruckman Josh Fraser.

The Seaspray native has a basketball background and has the ability to make an impact at AFLW level straight away.

"It's such a big achievement and I don't think it's sunk in yet. I'm just so overwhelmed and so excited," Centra said.

Centra said she had an inkling that the Pies might read her name out as the coveted No.1 selection.

"I had some positive feedback from Collingwood, and we'd had a few chats, but nothing is set in stone, to be read out as No.1, I'm super grateful," she said.

The youngster said she had set a goal with her Gippsland Power coach, Nathan Boyd, to become the top draft prospect in the country.

"I sat down with my Gippsland coach at the start of the season and my goal was to try and be recognised as the No.1 prospect, and looking back, so thankful for the support," Centra said.

Centra "doesn't really mind" where she plays next year and is determined to "put in the work" to put her best foot forward under coach Sam Wright.

The Pies also selected father-daughter Violet Patterson and Vic Metro forward Georgia Knight.

Gold Coast Academy product Havana Harris went at pick No.2 after the Suns matched a bid from Melbourne.

The Dees' pick shaped the top of the draft as they opted for Molly O'Hehir ahead of Zippy Fish.

Molly O'Hehir poses with Kate Hore after being taken with pick No.3 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fish ended up at Sydney after Greater Western Sydney chose Sara Howley at pick No.4.

Poppy Scholz, the sister of Port Adelaide gun Matilda, joined Carlton, while Lucia Painter (West Coast), Emma McDonald (Western Bulldogs), Grace Belloni (Essendon) and Alexis Gregor (Geelong) rounded out the top 10.

The Blues also landed father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay at pick No.17.