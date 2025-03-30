Georgia Garnett's music journey started thanks to the help of a Giants teammate

Georgia Garnett warms up before Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A DECISION from Greater Western Sydney defender Pepa Randall to share the end of season footy trip load propelled Georgia Garnett on her own music journey.

Garnett's passion for DJing has evolved from a teammate providing the soundtrack to the Giants' yearly footy trip, to gigs under the name Shut Up Georgia.

"My teammate Pepa Randall, shout out, she taught me everything about DJing," Garnett told AFL.com.au.

"We just both had a love for house and tech music, we just started sharing music, and then she kind of taught me how to DJ so she didn't have to DJ for five hours at our end of season footy trip, share the load a little bit.

"We've just been, over the last couple of years, just playing together and whatnot, at the season footy trip called Fridge Fest – shout out to the old skipper 'Fridge' (Amanda Farrugia) … 'Fridge' used to play, but over the years it's kind of just turned into Pepa and I, we'll mix it up through the night."

In recent years Garnett has taken those skills outside of Fridge Fest, entering – and winning – local DJing competitions, sharing mixtapes to her YouTube channel, and even earning gear sponsorships.

Learn More 01:05

Garnett is well-supported by her teammates in the endeavour, and that supportive environment is emblematic of the club's AFLW program.

Small special interest clubs have popped up throughout the playing group as a way to replicate a close family connection for those who have made the move away from home for footy.

"There's a few little clubs going on at the Giants. You've got a cycling club, surfing club," Garnett said.

"I think when you've got girls coming in from all different states, we need to form that family connection. I'm from Sydney, so I've never experienced it, but if you put yourself in their shoes, you can imagine how hard it would be.

"So, as a club you just do anything to make sure girls are feeling comfortable and at home. We're a very active group so naturally, (we) just gravitate to a lot of things outside footy together."

While women's footy is growing in New South Wales, there is still a way to go in terms of developing homegrown talent. It is for this reason that Garnett, who hails from the east coast of Sydney, feels a responsibility to grow the game.

"I didn't start playing until I was about 15. I kind of knew that the Swans existed, but didn't really follow it much. I played everything but AFL growing up," Garnett explained.

"I feel a bit of a responsibility to grow the game in New South Wales. I didn't know girls could play footy growing up, but I want to make sure girls know that they can. Over the last couple of years I've really enjoyed stepping out in the community a bit more, doing a few more club visits and just providing a really fun experience for girls at trainings at schools.

"It doesn't have to be all about footy. For me, I just want to make sure that girls are having fun at what they're doing, especially at a young age. But as the years have gone on, I've started to get more passionate about growing the game in Sydney and New South Wales."