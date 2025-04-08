The best of best from the SANFLW will face the best players from the rebel VFLW on Friday at Alberton Oval

IT IS a bitter state rivalry that stretches back decades in the men's game, but now a new chapter is set to play out.

In the first elite women's football to feature at Gather Round since the marquee fixture's addition to the AFL calendar back in 2023, Victoria and South Australia will face off for the first time in a women's elite-level battle between the two states.

The best of the rebel VFLW will don the Big V when they take on the Croweaters' best, plucked from the SANFLW competition, facing off on Friday at Port Adelaide's home of Alberton Oval.

It is the first representative game for the Victorians since the VWFL became the VFLW back in 2017 to better align with the AFLW competition. South Australia, meanwhile, competed in a battle with the best of the WAFLW last year.

A 50-person Victorian squad has been announced, set to be whittled down later in the week prior to the match, with all 12 VFLW clubs represented and a host of former AFLW players in line for selection, including inaugural Carlton player Lauren Brazzale, two-time club leading goalkicker Courtney Jones, and tough midfielder Meg Macdonald.

Lauren Brazzale poses during the 2025 VFLW season launch. Picture: AFL Photos

Other notable squad members include reigning Lambert-Pearce medallist Dom Carbone – who will captain the team – 2024 leading goalkicker Monique De Matteo, and Grand Final best on ground medallist Nyakoat Dojiok.

The Vics will be led by North Melbourne premiership coach Brett Gourley, with support from Adelaide AFLW premiership forward Sarah Perkins, Hawthorn AFLW backline coach Steph Binder, Casey Demons assistant coach Dee Longwill, and Collingwood VFLW head coach Tom Cashin.

Two-time Adelaide AFLW premiership player Courtney Cramey will coach the South Australian side, supported by 2017 flag teammate Talia Radan, Port Adelaide assistant coach Sam Virgo, and West Adelaide coach Bruce Dawes.

Midfield bull Jess Bates has been named in the Croweaters' squad, alongside former AFLW players Alex Ballard (Port Adelaide), Hannah Button (Adelaide), Jade Halfpenny (Port Adelaide/Carlton), and Leah Cutting (St Kilda/Essendon).

Alex Ballard in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Alberton Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The last time women's representative footy was part of the AFL calendar was back in 2017, whereby Victoria took on an Allies team at Marvel Stadium during the AFL pre-finals bye.

Players like Perkins, current Port Adelaide head coach Lauren Arnell, reigning Grand Final best on ground medallist Jasmine Garner, now-West Coast head coach Daisy Pearce, and reigning AFLW best and fairest medallist Ebony Marinoff featured in that match, which saw the Vics prevail.

2025 AAMI State Game – Women's

SANFLW v VFLW

Friday, April 11, 202

6.30pm ACST / 7pm AEST

Alberton Oval