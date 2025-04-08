Chloe Baker-West and Bailee Martin. Pictures: AFL Photos

CHLOE Baker-West, and Bailee Martin. Remember those names.

The Victorian duo will be high on AFLW recruiters' priority lists in the coming drafts, with Baker-West eligible for this year's Telstra AFLW Draft, scheduled for Monday December 15, and Martin well-poised for next year's intake.

In the first round of the 2025 Coates Talent League season, both players put their names up in lights for Calder Cannons and Oakleigh Chargers respectively.

Baker-West accumulated 38 disposals (29 kicks) and seven tackles in the Cannons' three-point win over the Western Jets, continuing her fine form of recent seasons in which she has averaged more than 30 touches in each of the last two years.

The dangerous midfielder is also part of the Marsh AFLW Academy, which is set to play its first showcase game against the All Stars on Sunday April 20.

Martin, meanwhile, kicked nine of Gippsland's 10 goals in the side's 30-point victory over the Northern Knights. It is a meteoric rise for Martin, who kicked 17 goals across 10 Coates Talent League games in 2024.

Standing at 176cm, Martin is still just 16 years old, but will no doubt be closely watched over the next 18 months as clubs prepare their 2026 recruiting strategies.