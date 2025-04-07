Matilda Scholz celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SHE MAY not play for Adelaide, but after winning the AFLW Rising Star medal in 2024, Matilda Scholz is certainly the pride of South Australia.

Born and raised in the city of churches, Scholz is South Australian through and through, and she's been kind enough to share her local's guide to Adelaide and beyond.

What’s your ideal day of activities and eats if you were showing an interstate visitor around Adelaide?

A walk up Mount Lofty in the morning to overlook the city followed by Jenny's Bakery on Glen Osmond Road. Then go for a shop in Rundle Mall and on Rundle Street and after head down to Henley Beach to get the best Thai food for dinner from Thai Orchid.

Where’s your favourite place for dinner near-ish to Adelaide Oval?

Antica on Morphett Street does such good pizza but my all-time fav would be 18th Street Hot Pot in Chinatown. I used to go there probably every fortnight!!

Where’s your fave place to get a coffee in the morning?

I'm not a huge coffee drinker, but the Seller Door on Jetty Road in Brighton does really good matchas and chai lattes! Or my other favourite is Good Day Cafe in Somerton Park which is also a little gift store.

What’s the nicest place for a walk in Adelaide?

I love Brighton Beach for a walk. There’s always lots of people and dogs and everyone has a smile on their face.

Have you played at Norwood Oval before? Any tips for navigating the narrow ground?

It's quite a small oval. I like it because I don't have to do too much running!!

Jess Allan (left) and Matilda Scholz contest the ruck during round one, 2023 at Norwood Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Barossa Valley or McLaren Vale?

I love the Barossa in the wintertime.

If you’ve got a spare day, what’s a nice day trip destination out of Adelaide?

Port Elliot or Victor Harbor is always a good one. Hahndorf is also a cool tourist spot with a bit of history as well.

What’s one Adelaide hidden gem/secret spot?

Morialta Falls.