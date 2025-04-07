Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Eloise Mackereth and Ava Usher during a Marsh AFL National Academy Girls training session at Whitten Oval on December 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE of the four major women's state league competitions are underway, where several 2025 Telstra AFLW draft prospects will mount their case to be signed come December.

Meanwhile, a number of former AFLW players continue to star at the state level, in hopes of earning another shot at the elite game.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens v Norwood

Woodville-West Torrens has already equalled its win count of 2024, claiming a fourth-straight victory to start the season, defeating Norwood by 38 points on Saturday.

Draft prospect Imogen Trengove recorded 18 disposals and five inside 50s for the victors, while Rosette Zerella kicked four goals. Former Carlton and Port Adelaide player Jade Halfpenny had 19 disposals and seven tackles for the Redlegs in the loss.

Imogen Trengove handballs in front of Renee Morgan during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Adelaide v Glenelg

With a second win for the season, North Adelaide defeated Glenelg by 30 points on Saturday.

Hannah Ewings has made her return to football, after missing the 2024 AFLW season due to personal reasons, before being traded to Adelaide in December. She kicked a goal from her 12 disposals for North Adelaide.

Hannah Ewings in action during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Academy member Eloise Mackereth was strong for Glenelg, recording 12 disposals – 11 of which were kicks – and three inside 50s for the match. Jess Bates also picked up where she left off last year, with 35 disposals, eight tackles, and 11 clearances.

Sturt v West Adelaide

Sturt enjoyed a narrow four-point win over West Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.

Delisted Power defender Alex Ballard was the star for the victors, with 19 disposals and a goal to her name, while Isobel Kuiper (19 disposals, seven clearances) was immense at the contest.

Overlooked in the draft, Ruby Ballard (sister of Adelaide's Abbie, no relation to Alex) was relentless for West Adelaide with 11 tackles, while Adelaide premiership player Hannah Button had 22 disposals and eight clearances.

South Adelaide v Central District

Reigning premier South Adelaide edged out 2023 SANFLW premier Central District by the narrowest of margins in a tense clash on Sunday.

Not draft-eligible until next year, Emma Charlton was immense for the Panthers with 26 disposals and four tackles for the victors, while Soriah Moon (23 hitouts, 29 disposals, nine clearances) did the work both in the air and on the deck.

Katelyn Rosenzweig continued her dominant form for Central Districts with two goals from 11 disposals.

QAFLW

Yeronga South Brisbane Devils v Southport Sharks

Reigning premier Southport put the competition on notice with a 219-point drubbing of Yeronga, where the latter failed to score.

Father-daughter prospect Sunny Lappin (28 disposals, eight clearances, 10 inside 50s) starred for Southport, coached by father Matthew for the first time at QAFLW level. Lappin has ties to Carlton and St Kilda as a potential father-daughter selection in this year's Telstra AFLW Draft, as well as having Academy links to Gold Coast.

AFLW Academy member Alannah Welsh was also instrumental for the Sharks with three goals from 20 disposals.

Goldie Poultney worked exceptionally hard for the Devils, recording a team-high 23 disposals.

Bond University v University of Queensland

2024 Grand Finalist Bond University has maintained the rage, beating the University of Queensland by 45 points on Saturday.

Shannon Nolan was immense with 26 disposals and four inside 50s for the victors, while Farradai Hopkins kicked the sole goal for the University of Queensland.

Aspley v Wilston Grange

Wilston Grange defeated Aspley by four points in a thriller on Saturday afternoon.

Former VFLW star Jasmine Kawa has already made her mark on the QAFLW, with a 35 disposal, one goal performance for Aspley, but it wasn't enough to get the Hornets over the line in the end.

Jasmine Kawa evades her Port Melbourne opponent during the round six VFLW match at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on March 26, 2022. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

Tshinta Kendall, Grace Osborne, and Hayley Finning each won 20 disposals for the Gorillas, while Osborne also laid 10 tackles for the day.

Coorparoo v Maroochydore

Coorparoo flexed its muscles in a 49-point defeat of Maroochydore on Saturday.

Lucy Schneider (32 disposals) and Grace Roberts-White (31 disposals) were important for Coorparoo, while Kloe Mcelhinney kicked two goals. Roxy Beuzeville was Maroochydore's leading possession getter with 21.

Moreton Bay v Morningside

In the battle of new additions to the QAFLW this year, Morningside claimed the points with a 19-point win.

Laura Roy proved a handy recruit for Morningside with a 29-disposal, one-goal performance, while sister Gracie Roy had 19 disposals of her own.

With 30 disposals, Tahlia Smith was prolific for Moreton Bay.

WAFLW

West Perth v Claremont

Reigning premier Claremont enjoyed a 25-point win over West Perth in its first match of the season, after a round one bye.

A trio of former West Coast AFLW players – Jayme Harken, Sasha Goranova, and Kate Orme – led the way for Claremont with 24, 23 and 18 disposals respectively, while Sara Riou was West Perth's sole goalkicker.

Jayme Harken celebrates a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder

2024 Grand Finalist East Fremantle claimed its first win of the season, beating out Peel Thunder by 13 points.

Despite the loss, top draft prospect Evie Cowcher was immense for Peel with 18 disposals and eight marks to her name.

Former Fremantle duo Sarah Wielstra (18 disposals, eight marks, one goal) and Jae Flynn (16 disposals, three tackles) were important for the victors.

Perth v South Fremantle

New club Perth was unfortunately at the mercy of a rampaging South Fremantle side, who ran out 43-point winners on Saturday evening.

Another pair of former Dockers starred for the Bulldogs, with Tahleah Mulder (25 disposals, six tackles) and Tara Stribley (20 disposals, six inside 50s) important in the win, while Jorja Haines kicked Perth's sole goal.

Subiaco v East Perth

Subiaco sits atop the ladder four rounds in, partly thanks to a 28-point victory over East Perth on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of former Swans in Paige Sheppard (25 disposals, six tackles) and Lisa Steane (20 disposals, six tackles) have been strong additions to the side to support Krstel Petrevski (27 disposals, seven tackles) around the footy.

Paige Sheppard on the boundary line during Sydney's clash with Geelong in NAB AFLW round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Exciting draft prospect Olivia Wolmarans kicked two of Subiaco's goals from her 10 disposals.

Mia Pappas, Lucy Greenwood, and Lillian Ninyett all hit the scoreboard for East Perth.

The VFLW kicks off on Friday April 18 after this weekend's State Game clash between the Vics and South Australia.