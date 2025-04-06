A lot goes into organising an away trip, but luckily for Essendon's AFL team, the person organising their interstate games has firsthand experience travelling as a player

Alex Morcom (right) celebrates a goal with Ellyse Gamble during week 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FLIGHTS, hotels, buses. A lot goes into organising a team's away games.

But the person organising Essendon's travel trips has a unique insight into what it's like to play away.

Not only does Alex Morcom handle all of the Bombers' AFL interstate travel, but she also plays for the club's AFLW side.

In addition to her playing obligations, Morcom works as the club's AFL Operations Coordinator and is responsible for organising travel for away games, as well as scheduling training and player appearances.

Alex Morcom is seen during Essendon's team photo day on July 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Flights, accomodation, bus transfers - anything that's involved in getting the team to the game sits with me. It's one of the things I enjoy most of all," Morcom said

"A lot of it revolves around organising interstate travel, looking after training and scheduling, appearances.

"I help the football program get organised for games in the lead-up, a lot of admin-based work, getting the team prepped.

"The role can involve a lot of different things, and a lot of different things pop up."

Alex Morcom in action during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Morcom has put together the Bombers' trip to Adelaide for Gather Round, and had everything in place for Opening Round before the match was cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred.

"We were well and truly prepped for the Gold Coast game and everything was in full swing after a lot of planning, and then after the game was cancelled we had to cancel all our bookings," Morcom said.

"I think the big thing with the trips is that you can do as much as you want to be prepared when travelling but there are always things that'll pop up on travels.

"That's the funny thing when I'm travelling as a player, I don't fully switch up from ops mode, I'm always thinking ‘oh how would I problem-solve that?'."

Alex Morcom of the Bombers is tackled by Gabriella De Angelis of the Southern Saints during the 2022 VFLW Grand Final at ETU Stadium on July 03, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

While she doesn't travel with the AFL team due to her own playing commitments, Morcom made the trip to Gather Round last year.

"It was great to get over to Adelaide and see what's involved in Gather Round, it's a big weekend for football," she said.

"I'd never been to Adelaide Oval and we had the perfect night for it last year, I just remember standing on the Oval and looking around and it was a nice reminder of why you do what you do, all the work in the lead-up and seeing what the actual output is too."

Essendon players run out onto the field during round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Morcom works closely with the men's players when organising interstate trips, but wouldn't be drawn when asked if any were particularly high maintenance.

"My role is solely in the men's program so I deal with them on a daily basis," she said.

"There are always some random things that pop up but you come to expect it now these days.

"There's a lot of compliance stuff players and staff need to do and I'm often chasing up players."

Alex Morcom (left) and Georgia Nanscawen pose for a photo at the W Awards on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Through her work across both programs, Morcom acts as a sort of conduit between the two.

"The staff and players are great, they take an interest in my own football too, I'm always being asked how training's going, how games have been going. Some of the coaches will give me tips here and there or some feedback, it's nice they show that interest," she said.

"I think that's the nice thing about it, I feel like I have good relationships within the women's team and then if I'm in the kitchen and there's a W player there and a staff member from the men's, I can make that introduction and I'm comfortable in those relationships.

"There are incidental run-ins which is nice."

On-field, Morcom is relishing her role in the Bombers' team after joining as an injury-replacement player ahead of season seven, 2022.

While her original contract was only for a year, Morcom is still a Bomber three seasons later while some others on more secure contracts have departed.

It's a testament to the hard work she puts into her football, much the same as with her off-field role.

"It's kind of crazy to think where it started and I'm very happy to still be on a list," she said.

"It's important to be able to enjoy being a player."