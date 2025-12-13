AFLW expert Sarah Black has crunched the numbers ahead of the AFLW Draft on Monday night, and this is how she sees the first round playing out

2025 draft prospects Olivia Wolmarans, Scarlett Johnson, Chloe Bown and Georja Davies. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft may be the most unpredictable one yet.

A host of top-tier players tied to Gold Coast's and Sydney's club academies and the style of other players on offer means clubs are likely to switch from a talent to needs-based focus relatively early in the draft.

You need a ruck? Josephine Bamford could go nice and early. If not, she'll be a later selection.

Key defenders more your vibe? Zara Neuwirth is ready to go, else she also may slide right down.

There's the looming Tasmanian question mark, given the Devils' slated entry in 2028 - will clubs take a punt on the talented Priya Bowering, Mischa Barwin or Mia Anderson, and back themselves in to retain the players in two years' time?

There's the eternal debate around pure speed and athleticism vs footy smarts and strong kicks, that's set to steer clubs in two distinct directions when it comes to selecting players.

Add in just four days – inclusive of a weekend – between the end of the trade period (and finalisation of the draft order) and the draft itself, and clubs are scrambling, hard.

Given the sheer number of top Suns Academy prospects, there's a chance that round one will stretch to 25 picks, so we've selected our top 25 prospects, in a rough order, ahead of Monday night.

Let the games begin.

SCARLETT JOHNSON

Position: Utility

Height: 175cm

From: Victoria, Northern Knights/Eltham

A genuine draft bolter, Johnson's selling points are her athleticism and strong overhead marking. Can play across all three lines, including as a taller midfielder (for reference, she's the same height as Bri Davey) and is a noted leader. Strong Telstra AFLW Combine test results: third in the agility, ninth in the running vertical jump and 10th in the 20m sprint. U18 All-Australian at half-back, Coates Talent League Team of the Year on the wing, and Northern Knights best and fairest.

Where could she go?

Richmond appears most likely at pick one, having traded up to get access ahead of a host of clubs who were keen. Greater Western Sydney is waiting with picks two and three.

Scarlett Johnson in action during the Coates Talent League Girls Round 1 match between the Northern Knights and the Oakleigh Chargers at Highgate Recreation Reserve on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OLIVIA WOLMARANS

Position: Key forward

Height: 180cm

From: Western Australia, Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn

The top key forward in the pool. A classic old-school target, but with plenty of athleticism to add to the mix. Comes from a truly unique sporting background of heptathlon and rugby before focusing purely on footy. Booming kick, agile at ground level and Under-18 All-Australian for the past two years.

Where could she go?

Greater Western Sydney has its eyes firmly on the West Australian with pick No.2. Wouldn't look out of place at Punt Road, either.

ALEX NEYLAND

Position: Utility

Height: 178cm

From: New South Wales, Sydney Academy/Singleton

Also goes by Ally, surname pronounced Nai-lend. An athletic utility from Singleton, 80km inland from Newcastle. Has caught the eye of many with a sterling return from a torn ACL. Particularly strong overhead – described as reminiscent of Tayla Harris – and quick on the ground. Dominated the Combine – second in the agility, standing and running vertical jumps, and fifth in the 2km time trial.

Where could she go?

We could see the first bid of the draft here at No.3, with GWS a possibility to make Sydney pay up, in order to flush out other Swans Academy members into the general pool. Swans likely to match a Neyland bid with their pick 18.

Alex Neyland in action during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Allies at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KIERA YERBURY

Position: Midfielder

Height: 173cm

From: New South Wales, Sydney Academy/St Ives

A taller, athletic midfielder who has had a lot of love in the past few months. One of the few in the pool with both an excellent burst from the contest, and the foot skills and smarts to elevate her game. Also has a great endurance base.

Where could she go?

This could be the result of GWS' cunning plan – by forcing the Swans to pay up on Neyland, their crosstown rivals won't be able to match a subsequent bid on fellow club Academy member Yerbury. Adelaide awaits if this doesn't eventuate.

Kiera Yerbury runs with the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHLOE BOWN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 174cm

From: Victoria, Oakleigh Chargers/Kew

Bown does everything very, very well. A midfielder who can find the goals, she's a strong tackler, tenacious and a quiet accumulator. Finished fourth in the Combine's 2km time trial. Has a heaving bookshelf after an insane final season of junior footy – Under-18 All-Australian captain, Vic Metro MVP, overall MVP of the national championships, Coates Talent League B&F and Oakleigh's B&F.

Where could she go?

Was looking like a lock at pick No.1 until Richmond's change of heart. Unlikely to head to GWS, and could very well slide to Adelaide at pick No.4.

IMOGEN TRENGOVE

Position: Midfielder

Height: 165cm

From: South Australia, Woodville-West Torrens/Glenunga

A smart, hard-working midfielder who always gives her all. Under-18 All Australian and South Australian captain, she had an outstanding national championships. Always stays involved in the contest, with a strong core and likes to lay a tackle.

Where could she go?

Opinions are divided. Definitely a very handy prospect, but potentially a horses for courses selection. Mail has been strong for Collingwood at pick No.5, while the South Australian teams could be in the mix a little later.

Imogen Trengove in action for Woodville-West Torrens in the R2 match against Central District on March 29, 2025. Picture: Cory Sutton/SANFL

CHLOE BAKER-WEST

Position: Midfielder

Height: 163cm

From: Victoria, Calder Cannons/Strathmore

Very hard-working and driven, Baker-West is determined to be an AFLW player. An inside midfielder with the potential to be redeployed at AFLW level to a small forward or even rebounding role. Ball magnet who's good in congestion, and can also hit the scoreboard. Won Vic Metro's U16 MVP two years running.

Where could she go?

A chance for a "local" pick-up by Essendon at pick No.6, having grown up in the area. Also feels like a good fit at Geelong at seven, given the Cats' need for midfield depth.

PRIYA BOWERING

Position: Midfielder

Height: 167cm

From: Tasmania, Tasmania Devils U18s/Lauderdale

A two-time U18 All-Australian, the ball-winning midfielder provides a strong body around the contest. Very bubbly, but steely when in action, loves a tackle. Finished first in the standing vertical jump, third in the running vertical jump and fifth in the agility at the Combine. The Devils' U18 best and fairest this year.

Where could she go?

Talented ball-winner, but clubs have become a bit hesitant over the risk posed by all Tasmanian prospects, given the Devils' potential AFLW entry in 2028. Geelong may very well back itself in at pick No.7, and there have also been links to Melbourne at pick No.14.

Priya Bowering in action for the Allies during the 2025 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

SOPHIE EATON

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 170cm

From: South Australia, Central District/Freeling

Captained a very strong U16 SA squad a few years ago. Had a quieter U18 championships, but is a versatile, beautifully skilled player who can play on the inside, outside or up forward. National Academy member.

Where could she go?

Has been pitched as high as pick No.4 with Adelaide, but given the overflow of talent at the very top, could end up with the Western Bulldogs at eight, or Port Adelaide at 10.

Sophie Eaton handballs during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium, on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDYN ALLEN

Position: Half-back/midfielder

Height: 166cm

From: Victoria, Eastern Ranges/Heathmont

Much like her namesake at Collingwood, Allen is a rebound defender who can move through the midfield. She has great kicking skills, is quick and covers the ground well – both from contest-to-contest, and across all four quarters. Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Where could she go?

Hasn't found a set home yet, but the common consensus is that she sits in the 5-9 range. Will be a great steal if she slips beyond Port Adelaide, who is expected to take a local with 10.

Jordyn Allen during the Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Dandenong Stingrays at IKON Park, September 20th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLA McMILLAN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 161cm

From: Victoria, Eastern Ranges/Wantirna South

A well-rounded, quick midfielder who does all the little things very, very well. Clean with ball in hand, and a very steady and consistent performer. U18 All-Aus, finished fourth in the championships MVP. Coates Talent League Grand Final best-on-ground winner.

Where could she go?

Like Allen, there hasn't been hard and fast mail connecting McMillan with one set club. Could be in the mix from pick five onwards, but has had some interest from Melbourne (nine), West Coast (12) and Carlton (16, should she slip that far).

Tayla McMillan in action during the Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final match between the Eastern Ranges and the Dandenong Stingrays at Ikon Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAGGIE JOHNSTONE

Position: Midfielder

Height: 171cm

From: Victoria, GWV Rebels/South Warrnambool

Strong-bodied midfielder with a booming kick, who has the potential to push forward and be a marking target. Captained the All-Stars in its second game versus the AFLW Academy. GWV best and fairest, finished second in the Coates League best and fairest and U18 All-Australian.

Where could she go?

Geelong's name has popped up on a number of occasions in relation to Johnstone, with the Dogs and Dees below them also possibilities. If not selected by those clubs, could slide, but will definitely find an AFLW home.

Maggie Johnstone in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Victoria Country and Allies at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCY WAYE

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 166cm

From: South Australia, West Adelaide/Goodwood

Hard-running, mid-sized forward who can push into the midfield. Has an excellent workrate, can chain up her disposals, and has great speed. Stellar Combine performance, finishing fourth in the sprint, sixth in agility and vertical running jump, and 10th in the standing running jump.

Where could she go?

Port Adelaide – on the hunt for a local – at 10 could be an option, with Adelaide and Melbourne at 13 and 14 possibly around the mark. Another one who could slide depending on how things play out above her.

Lucy Waye during the Telstra AFLW National Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MIA RUSSO

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 164cm

From: Western Australia, West Perth/Wanneroo

Hard-working and productive midfielder who can also cause havoc in attack. U18 All-Australian this year, and one of the MVPs of the U16s a few years ago. Tenacious with nice skills and can hit the scoreboard. Well-rounded player.

Where could she go?

A large group of clubs have been linked to Russo, including Essendon, Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and West Coast. New home will be dependent on decisions made around her.

Mia Russo in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OLIVIA CRANE

Position: Key defender

Height: 181cm

From: Western Australia, Subiaco/Wanneroo

U16 WA captain whose 17th year was ruined by a torn ACL. Returned to footy mid-2025, and is building form nicely. A calm and composed key defender who is strong overhead, and of really good character.

Where could she go?

Likely to be a needs-basis pick, and if teams aren't scared off by the knee history, is the most talented of the key back options. West Coast (pick 12) could be an option for a local selection, and Collingwood (15) delisted a number of defenders this year and may need to restock.

Olivia Crane during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EVIE COWCHER

Position: Defender

Height: 173cm

From: Western Australia, Peel Thunder/Pinjarra

WA U18 MVP last year, and U16 WA MVP in 2023. A classy intercepting half-back who reads the play really well and has neat skills out of defence. Missed a portion of this year with a back issue, but is now fully fit.

Where could she go?

As late as last week was looking like a top-five pick, but teams have become increasingly wary of her back injury. Melbourne is a possible home with pick No.9. Won't slide past West Coast at 12.

MISCHA BARWIN

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 167cm

From: Tasmania, Tasmania Devils U18s/Lauderdale

At her best across half-forward, where her speed, agility and smart ball use come to the fore. Can also rotate through the midfield. Hard runner, finishing eighth in the Combine 2km time trial. U18 All-Aus at half-forward and Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Where could she go?

No direct links, but likely to end up in the back-end of round one. Would fit in nicely with Carlton's fast-paced play, and Adelaide also has a need for speed in its front half. Like Bowering, the Tassie go-home factor could scare some off ahead of 2028.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 20: Mischa Barwin of the AFL National Academy kicks during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars at RSEA Park on April 20, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

MIZUKI BROTHWELL

Position: Defender

Height: 175cm

From: Victoria, Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

Relatively inexperienced intercept defender who only picked up the sport three years ago. Athletic, quick and has improved very quickly. Finished seventh in the running vertical jump and eighth in the standing vertical at the Combine. Twin sister Nalu also in the pool. National Academy member and U18 All-Australian.

Where could she go?

One who could bob up at the back-end of the first round, if teams are in the market for a rebound defender. Still got a fair bit of development to go, so unlikely to be a team that needs an immediate impact.

JOSEPHINE BAMFORD

Position: Ruck

Height: 182cm

From: Victoria, Eastern Ranges/Bayswater

The top unaligned ruck prospect in the pool, played for the All-Stars in both Academy games. Can win the footy at ground level, and is a nice overhead mark. Finished seventh in the Combine 20m sprint, third in the standing vertical jump and fourth in the running vertical jump. Made the Coates Talent League Team of the Year.

Where could she go?

May be an end-of-first-round selection if a ruck is desperately needed and the team wants to beat out other sides to her services. Collingwood's two rucks will be 30-plus next year and it has two extra list spots to tuck away developing players, while St Kilda (start of second round) delisted Bec Ott.

Josephine Bamford competes in the ruck during the Coates Talent League Girls Round 4 match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JADE McLAY

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 177cm

From: Victoria, Calder Cannons/Diamond Creek

Calder captain who suffered a bad shoulder/collarbone collision injury this year. Powerful but moves well, finds the right spots. Big kick and strong overhead. National Academy member.

Where could she go?

Another somewhat divisive player, who won't fit into every team's set-up and doesn't have much football to fall back on this year. Very powerful, and will suit a team looking for some size in attack. More likely to fall into the second round, but there's been a bit of love for the back-end of the first.

Jade McLay in action during the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GOLD COAST FIVE

SUNNY LAPPIN

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 170cm

From: Queensland, Gold Coast Academy/Southport

Daughter of former Blue and Saint Matthew. Nominated GC Academy, rather than father-daughter. Improved rapidly, pacy midfielder/forward who gets in the right spots at the right times with strong footy IQ. Queensland U18 MVP and U18 All-Aus.

Where could she go?

Gold Coast. Likely to be the first bid off the ranks after a breakout season, with Adelaide to kick off proceedings at pick No.4.

AVA USHER

Position: Midfielder

Height: 165cm

From: Queensland, Gold Coast Academy/Bond Uni

Could be anything, but hasn't played for over 18 months due to a torn ACL. Top prospect when she was 16. Very powerful midfielder who both wins the footy and bursts from the contest, with excellent speed and strength.

Where could she go?

Gold Coast.

DEKOTA BARON

Position: Key forward

Height: 178cm

From: Queensland, Gold Coast Academy/Southport

Stylish key forward who's a strong leading mark and steady set shot. Has shaken off knee and finger injuries and is now fully fit. National Academy member, finished fourth in the standing vertical jump and fifth in the running version at the Combine.

Where could she go?

Gold Coast, but fun fact, grew up just a few streets away from Brisbane's NGA zone.

GEORJA DAVIES

Position: Utility

Height: 183cm

From: Queensland, Gold Coast Academy/Southport

The youngest of the four Davies (pronounced Davis) sisters. Queensland MVP last year at 17, and can ruck, play as an onballer, roll forward or back. Outstanding tap work, strong overhead and can find the footy. Aerial player who finished fourth in the 2km time trial and sixth in the running vertical jump at the Combine. Named U18 All-Aus at centre-half back.

Where could she go?

Gold Coast.

Georja Davies during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALANNAH WELSH

Position: Forward/midfielder

Height: 170cm

From: Queensland, Gold Coast Academy/Southport

Classy half-forward who always finds the right spots and is quick off the mark. Smooth mover with neat skills. Finished first in the 2km time trial. U18 All-Australian.

Where could she go?

Gold Coast.

Alannah Welsh celebrates during the U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OTHERS IN THE MIX TO GO EARLY

Maddie Quinn – Sydney Academy ruck, who is likely to land at the Swans with pick No.28.

Alicia Blizard – Undersized key forward (174cm) with an excellent workrate who presents well at the footy with strong hands.

Zara Neuwirth – Developing key back with good potential. Strong overhead, competitive in the one-on-ones and can clear the footy.

Zara Neuwirth kicks the ball during the Coates Talent League Girls Preliminary Final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mikayla Nurse – Has improved rapidly this year. U18 All-Aus on the wing, where her speed comes to the fore, and skills have come on well. Gold Coast Academy.

Rhiannon Ingram – Rebound defender with clean skills and a hard worker, provides plenty of drive. Gold Coast Academy member.

Mia Anderson – Taller Tasmanian midfielder who can play both on the inside and outside.

Carys D'Addario – Midfielder, bolter this year after shaking off a number of injuries. WA MVP at the champs. Strong around the ball, excellent under pressure with nice decision-making.

Juliet Kelly – Hard-running midfielder. Aus U19 rower, but now focused on footy. Very steady and consistent, strong tackler, gets the job done.

Juliet Kelly in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at The Good Grocer Park, on July 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jovie Skewes-Clinton – Lively utility who can play at either end. Has an uncanny knack of impacting the contest, very strong overhead and gets to the right spots.

Nalu Brothwell – Twin sister of Mizuki. Athletic and developing mid-sized forward who can push into the midfield.

Marlo Graham – Well-rounded mid with neat skills who makes good choices. Strong leader, with some really big fans that could see her bob up early, or sit in the second or third rounds.

Monique Besson - Taller mid-forward who makes excellent decisions with ball in hand. Tough and composed. Linked to Port Adelaide later in the draft.

Eloise Mackereth – Very talented forward who can push onto the wing, good overhead, but has slid somewhat on draft boards.

Eloise Mackereth in action during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ava Stewart – 180cm developing utility whose name has been pitched as one to watch. Good leap and strong one-on-one.

Chelsea Sutton – Gippsland Power best and fairest and midfielder who has great burst from the contest, coupled with strong endurance, an enviable combination.

Amy Smith – Mid-sized utility whose excellent kicking skills sets her apart, which will appeal to sides looking to boost that particular area.

