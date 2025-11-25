Chloe Bown in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

CHLOE Bown has done everything a 17-year-old could possibly do in their draft year.

The Coates Talent League best and fairest, best on ground in April's AFLW Academy game, Victoria Metro's MVP, Marsh U18 Championships best and fairest, and captain of the U18 All Australian team. Bown is the best of the best when it comes to this year's draft class.

She also avoided injury and played plenty of footy including 13 games with the Oakleigh Chargers, four leading Vic Metro to another Championships title, and two for the AFLW Academy.

"By the end, I was pretty tired," Bown told to AFL.com.au.

"Body was sore, but I think the byes I had came at good times. I had one after the champs which made me get through (to) the end of the season, so I think the rest really helped me to be able to perform at my best."

Winning her slate of awards this year was an "honour", particularly given the players across this year's draft pool, but for Bown it comes down to the fun of playing in a team.

"I just love the team aspect of it, coming to training, I look forward to it all day. The games with my team and so many amazing friends I met through it," Bown said.

"And then I just love the fresh air on the field, the freedom of the game."

Bown's combination of size and skill have her able to dominate across the field, but she's most at home through the midfield. Often compared to physical mids like Charlie Rowbottom and Montana Ham, given her 173cm, Bown's capacity to connect lines and create attack is impressive.

Chloe Bown in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Girls Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Finding that balance on the field was one thing, but organising so much footy around her year 12 studies has been another big task for Bown to overcome this year.

"It was a bit of a challenge, especially through (the) national championships when (it) was really busy and I was travelling, and I had a lot of tests at school," she said.

"So, yeah, that was a bit of a juggle. But I've learned a lot of stuff through it, like staying organised, keeping a calendar, staying on top of things and keeping communications open with your teachers to move things if you need to.

"I'd heard from a couple of older girls at Oakleigh, they were telling me, 'You're going to have to stay on top of it a lot', so I kind of was prepared for it going into the year … (my teachers) were so helpful, they gave me extensions on things, moved things for me."

Chloe Bown after the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars at RSEA Park, April 20, 2025: Picture: AFL Photos

Next year Bown is hopeful to take that juggling act to a new level. With the draft on December 15, where she is expected to be among the first handful of names called, she is hoping to pair her budding AFLW career with a sport business degree at university.

Along the way, however, it's all about keeping the fun in it.

"I just loved footy in all my years at Oakleigh, and this year was just the best year," Bown said.

"So, I just want to continue enjoying footy, having fun."