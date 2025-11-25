Jasmine Garner in action during North Melbourne's win over Richmond in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner has etched her name in history after being voted by her peers as the Most Valuable Player for a record third time.

The Roos skipper took out the crown ahead of teammate and AFLW Best and Fairest winner Ash Riddell, with West Coast young gun Ella Roberts finishing third.

Melbourne skipper Kate Hore and Geelong star Georgie Prespakis rounded out the top five.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL AWARD WINNERS

After claiming the award in 2020 and 2023, Garner moves past Adelaide and Port Adelaide great Erin Phillips (2017, 2019) for the most MVP Awards in AFLW history.

"It is a huge honour to receive the MVP. It's a really special award," Garner said.

"This feels as special as the previous years, and I'm really proud to be recognised by the people I play against and with each week as their Most Valuable Player."

Jasmine Garner is tackled by Tyla Hanks during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The accolade adds to an already remarkable resume for Garner, which includes five club champion awards, three AFLCA Champion Player of the Year titles and a best-on-ground medal in last year's premiership win. She capped it off on Monday night, picking up a record-equalling eighth All-Australian blazer at the W Awards.

Garner was also named best captain in her first year as skipper, ahead of Melbourne's Kate Hore and Carlton leader Abbie McKay.

Fremantle midfield bull Kiara Bowers picked up the 'most courageous' title, while Sydney young gun Zippy Fish capped off her Telstra AFLW Rising Star Award by being named best first-year player.

Learn More 01:45

West Coast's Jaide Britton was recognised for her commitment to studies, community involvement, mentorship roles and personal development away from the football field, awarded the Education and Training Excellence Award.

MVP voting process:

Each player nominates three teammates for the categories of MVP, most courageous and best first-year player, with those votes tallied to finalise a list of 54 candidates (three per side) for each award. All skippers are automatically nominated for best captain. Players then vote on a 3-2-1 basis from the shortlist of nominees, but cannot vote for their own teammates. The player with the highest number of votes is then named the winner of the award.

AFLW Players' Most Valuable Player

1. Jasmine Garner

2. Ashleigh Riddell

3. Ella Roberts

4. Kate Hore

5. Georgie Prespakis

Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner after being named in the 2025 NAB AFLW All-Australian Team during the W Awards at Centrepiece. Picture: AFL Photos

Most Courageous

1. Kiara Bowers

2. Isabel Dawes

3. Jessica Rentsch

4. Rylie Wilcox

5. Eliza McNamara

Best Captain

1. Jasmine Garner

2. Kate Hore

3. Abbie McKay

4. Breanna Koenen

5. Ebony Marinoff

Kate Hore and Alyssa Bannan celebrate a goal during the semi-final between Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Best First-Year Player

1. Zippy Fish

2. Poppy Scholz

3. Havana Harris

4. Lucia Painter

5. Ash Centra