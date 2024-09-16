Musician and songwriter Alex Lahey joined the Between Us podcast to chat about her love for the Saints, and how the AFLW helped her fall back in love with football

(L-R): Ella Hooper, Nicky Winmar, Dan Sultan and Alex Lahey perform at St Kilda's 150th year celebration in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@alex_lahey

DESPITE being a lifelong St Kilda supporter, musician and songwriter Alex Lahey wasn't always super invested in footy.

But the introduction of the AFLW competition reignited her passion for the game.

"There was a bit of a trough in my interest for a time where I felt like I didn't really connect with what was on offer in AFL, as a culture and as a scene," Lahey said on the latest episode of AFL.com.au's 'Between Us' podcast.

"I didn't really see myself there as a non-male person and as a queer person. I just didn't feel particularly emotional about it any more."

The inclusive nature of the women's competition drew Lahey back into footy, which only strengthened her relationship with the St Kilda football club and in turn, the club's men's team.

"I really do feel that the advent of the W, and also the St Kilda W team which came a bit later, really helped me re-establish my relationship with the sport, generally speaking," Lahey said.

"When the W came in and I was seeing a lot more people my age contributing to this phenomenon, that was a really special thing.

"And it sort of lit a bit of a fire in me for getting back into football at large.

"It became a more social thing in my life, it became something I was more invested in, and it became something more fun and a great hobby as well. I'm really grateful for it."

Thanks to her love of AFLW, Lahey's relationship with the club grew, with the talented musician performing at the Saints' 150th anniversary celebration at the MCG in 2023, where she performed with fellow local musicians and Saints fans Dan Sultan and Ella Hooper.

Ella Hooper, Dan Sultan and Alex Lahey perform at St Kilda's 150th year celebration in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lahey also shares her top five St Kilda players of all time, and how she makes time to watch the Saints' games while on tour.