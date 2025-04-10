THE BEST players from the rebel VFLW will represent the 'Big V' when they take on the SANFL Women’s State Team in the first women's AAMI State Game at Alberton Oval on Friday, April 11 from 6.30pm ACST.
It will be the first time since the rebel VFLW was established in 2017 that a women’s representative team will take the field.
>> WATCH THE VFLW v SANFL AAMI STATE GAME LIVE FROM 6.30pm ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Reigning VFLW best and fairest Dom Carbone will lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Games against the SANFLW.
Carbone last year claimed the Lambert-Pearce Medal as the VFLW’s best and fairest player and led the Western Bulldogs to their first Grand Final appearance since 2019.
She has since crossed to Collingwood and will captain the Magpies in the 2025 rebel VFLW season.
Sandringham recruit Lauren Brazzale will serve as vice-captain of the rebel VFLW State Team. Brazzale brings great experience, having played 73 AFLW matches for Carlton and Collingwood, prior to joining the Zebras for the 2025 rebel VFLW season.
SANFL Womens' State Team
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|1
|Isobel
|Kuiper
|14-May-01
|171
|Sturt
|2
|Laitiah
|Huynh
|05-Nov-02
|157
|Central District
|3
|Sarah
|Branford
|24-Feb-03
|159
|Norwood
|4
|Laela
|Ebert
|17-Apr-06
|165
|North Adelaide
|5
|Marie
|Martino
|26-Mar-00
|162
|Glenelg
|6
|Melissa
|Anderson
|17-Aug-05
|174
|South Adeaide
|7
|Hannah
|Button
|27-Nov-96
|165
|West Adelaide
|8
|Annie
|Falkenberg
|16-Feb-97
|171
|Eagles
|9
|Zoe
|Venning
|04-Nov-03
|169
|West Adelaide
|10
|Madison
|Lane
|14-Feb-03
|161
|Central District
|11
|Poppy
|Waterford
|19-Aug-97
|163
|Eagles
|12
|Ellie
|Kellock
|27-May-97
|165
|Glenelg
|13
|Lauren
|Breguet
|06-Aug-03
|165
|Central District
|14
|Emma
|Kilpatrick
|03-Jul-06
|165
|West Adelaide
|15
|Sophie
|Zuill
|22-May-00
|170
|Eagles
|16
|Jessica
|Bates
|15-Aug-95
|165
|Glenelg
|17
|Alexandra
|Ballard
|28-Oct-02
|170
|Sturt
|18
|Zara
|Walsh
|12-Mar-05
|174
|Sturt
|19
|Christina
|Leuzzi
|07-Aug-03
|157
|Eagles
|20
|Kiana
|Lee
|31-Jul-01
|174
|Norwood
|21
|Tiffany
|King
|08-Apr-99
|179
|South Adeaide
|22
|Jade
|Halfpenny
|12-May-02
|175
|Norwood
|23
|Leah
|Cutting
|14-Mar-92
|187
|Eagles
|24
|Katelyn
|Rosenzweig
|29-Jun-00
|175
|Central District
|26
|Soriah
|Moon
|30-Aug-93
|182
|South Adeaide
|27
|Klaudia
|Oneill
|15-Feb-06
|177
|Eagles
VFL Women's State Team
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|1
|Lauren
|Caruso
|19-Nov-99
|161
|Port Melbourne
|7
|Dom
|Carbone (C)
|25-Sep-01
|161
|Collingwood
|9
|Abbey
|McDonald
|4-Feb-04
|162
|Essendon
|10
|Ava
|Seton
|19-Apr-04
|165
|Port Melbourne
|12
|Gen
|Lawson-Tavan
|2-Nov-96
|175
|North Melbourne
|13
|Lauren
|Szigeti
|28-Feb-00
|162
|Collingwood
|14
|Lily-Rose
|Williamson
|25-Aug-04
|168
|Collingwood
|15
|Meg
|Macdonald
|29-Jun-98
|170
|Casey Demons
|16
|Sophie
|Casey
|22-Oct-91
|165
|Casey Demons
|17
|Stella
|Reid
|10-Sep-03
|173
|North Melbourne
|18
|Tahlia
|Fellows
|28-Nov-99
|167
|Collingwood
|19
|Tessa
|Boyd
|3-Oct-97
|174
|North Melbourne
|25
|Alana
|Barba
|26-Sep-01
|162
|North Melbourne
|26
|El
|Chaston
|23-Feb-02
|170
|Essendon
|27
|Jaimi
|Tabb
|9-Feb-01
|169
|Western Bulldogs
|28
|Lauren
|Brazzale (VC)
|5-Nov-93
|163
|Sandringham
|29
|Maddie
|Di Cosmo
|2-Nov-02
|169
|North Melbourne
|30
|Maddison
|Torpey
|18-Nov-04
|184
|Box Hill Hawks
|31
|Nyakoat
|Dojiok
|7-Jan-03
|177
|North Melbourne
|36
|Lauren
|Jatczak
|25-Sep-04
|181
|Casey Demons
|50
|Sharnie
|Whiting
|23-Aug-00
|172
|Williamstown
|EMERGENCY
|4
|Tamsin
|Crook
|3-Oct-02
|178
|Western Bulldogs