VFLW captain Dom Carbone and last year's best-on-ground for the SANFLW, Jess Bates. Pictures: AFL Photos, SANFL

THE BEST players from the rebel VFLW will represent the 'Big V' when they take on the SANFL Women’s State Team in the first women's AAMI State Game at Alberton Oval on Friday, April 11 from 6.30pm ACST.

It will be the first time since the rebel VFLW was established in 2017 that a women’s representative team will take the field.

>> WATCH THE VFLW v SANFL AAMI STATE GAME LIVE FROM 6.30pm ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

LIVE from 6.30pm ACST

AAMI State Game: VFLW v SANFLW

Reigning VFLW best and fairest Dom Carbone will lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Games against the SANFLW.

Carbone last year claimed the Lambert-Pearce Medal as the VFLW’s best and fairest player and led the Western Bulldogs to their first Grand Final appearance since 2019.

She has since crossed to Collingwood and will captain the Magpies in the 2025 rebel VFLW season.

Sandringham recruit Lauren Brazzale will serve as vice-captain of the rebel VFLW State Team. Brazzale brings great experience, having played 73 AFLW matches for Carlton and Collingwood, prior to joining the Zebras for the 2025 rebel VFLW season.

SANFL Womens' State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB
1 Isobel Kuiper 14-May-01 171 Sturt
2 Laitiah Huynh 05-Nov-02 157 Central District
3 Sarah Branford 24-Feb-03 159 Norwood
4 Laela Ebert 17-Apr-06 165 North Adelaide
5 Marie Martino 26-Mar-00 162 Glenelg
6 Melissa Anderson 17-Aug-05 174 South Adeaide
7 Hannah Button 27-Nov-96 165 West Adelaide
8 Annie Falkenberg 16-Feb-97 171 Eagles
9 Zoe Venning 04-Nov-03 169 West Adelaide
10 Madison Lane 14-Feb-03 161 Central District
11 Poppy Waterford 19-Aug-97 163 Eagles
12 Ellie Kellock 27-May-97 165 Glenelg
13 Lauren Breguet 06-Aug-03 165 Central District
14 Emma Kilpatrick 03-Jul-06 165 West Adelaide
15 Sophie Zuill 22-May-00 170 Eagles
16 Jessica Bates 15-Aug-95 165 Glenelg
17 Alexandra Ballard 28-Oct-02 170 Sturt
18 Zara Walsh 12-Mar-05 174 Sturt
19 Christina Leuzzi 07-Aug-03 157 Eagles
20 Kiana Lee 31-Jul-01 174 Norwood
21 Tiffany King 08-Apr-99 179 South Adeaide
22 Jade Halfpenny 12-May-02 175 Norwood
23 Leah Cutting 14-Mar-92 187 Eagles
24 Katelyn Rosenzweig 29-Jun-00 175 Central District
26 Soriah Moon 30-Aug-93 182 South Adeaide
27 Klaudia Oneill 15-Feb-06 177 Eagles

VFL Women's State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB
1 Lauren Caruso 19-Nov-99 161 Port Melbourne
7 Dom Carbone (C) 25-Sep-01 161 Collingwood
9 Abbey McDonald 4-Feb-04 162 Essendon
10 Ava Seton 19-Apr-04 165 Port Melbourne
12 Gen Lawson-Tavan 2-Nov-96 175 North Melbourne
13 Lauren Szigeti 28-Feb-00 162 Collingwood
14 Lily-Rose Williamson 25-Aug-04 168 Collingwood
15 Meg Macdonald 29-Jun-98 170 Casey Demons
16 Sophie Casey 22-Oct-91 165 Casey Demons
17 Stella Reid 10-Sep-03 173 North Melbourne
18 Tahlia Fellows 28-Nov-99 167 Collingwood
19 Tessa Boyd 3-Oct-97 174 North Melbourne
25 Alana Barba 26-Sep-01 162 North Melbourne
26 El Chaston 23-Feb-02 170 Essendon
27 Jaimi Tabb 9-Feb-01 169 Western Bulldogs
28 Lauren Brazzale (VC) 5-Nov-93 163 Sandringham
29 Maddie Di Cosmo 2-Nov-02 169 North Melbourne
30 Maddison Torpey 18-Nov-04 184 Box Hill Hawks
31 Nyakoat Dojiok 7-Jan-03 177 North Melbourne
36 Lauren Jatczak 25-Sep-04 181 Casey Demons
50 Sharnie Whiting 23-Aug-00 172 Williamstown
EMERGENCY
4 Tamsin Crook 3-Oct-02 178 Western Bulldogs