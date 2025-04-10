The best women's state league players will face off in a historic clash on Friday night

VFLW captain Dom Carbone and last year's best-on-ground for the SANFLW, Jess Bates. Pictures: AFL Photos, SANFL

THE BEST players from the rebel VFLW will represent the 'Big V' when they take on the SANFL Women’s State Team in the first women's AAMI State Game at Alberton Oval on Friday, April 11 from 6.30pm ACST.

It will be the first time since the rebel VFLW was established in 2017 that a women’s representative team will take the field.

Reigning VFLW best and fairest Dom Carbone will lead the Big V in this week’s AAMI State Games against the SANFLW.

Carbone last year claimed the Lambert-Pearce Medal as the VFLW’s best and fairest player and led the Western Bulldogs to their first Grand Final appearance since 2019.

She has since crossed to Collingwood and will captain the Magpies in the 2025 rebel VFLW season.

Sandringham recruit Lauren Brazzale will serve as vice-captain of the rebel VFLW State Team. Brazzale brings great experience, having played 73 AFLW matches for Carlton and Collingwood, prior to joining the Zebras for the 2025 rebel VFLW season.

SANFL Womens' State Team

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB 1 Isobel Kuiper 14-May-01 171 Sturt 2 Laitiah Huynh 05-Nov-02 157 Central District 3 Sarah Branford 24-Feb-03 159 Norwood 4 Laela Ebert 17-Apr-06 165 North Adelaide 5 Marie Martino 26-Mar-00 162 Glenelg 6 Melissa Anderson 17-Aug-05 174 South Adeaide 7 Hannah Button 27-Nov-96 165 West Adelaide 8 Annie Falkenberg 16-Feb-97 171 Eagles 9 Zoe Venning 04-Nov-03 169 West Adelaide 10 Madison Lane 14-Feb-03 161 Central District 11 Poppy Waterford 19-Aug-97 163 Eagles 12 Ellie Kellock 27-May-97 165 Glenelg 13 Lauren Breguet 06-Aug-03 165 Central District 14 Emma Kilpatrick 03-Jul-06 165 West Adelaide 15 Sophie Zuill 22-May-00 170 Eagles 16 Jessica Bates 15-Aug-95 165 Glenelg 17 Alexandra Ballard 28-Oct-02 170 Sturt 18 Zara Walsh 12-Mar-05 174 Sturt 19 Christina Leuzzi 07-Aug-03 157 Eagles 20 Kiana Lee 31-Jul-01 174 Norwood 21 Tiffany King 08-Apr-99 179 South Adeaide 22 Jade Halfpenny 12-May-02 175 Norwood 23 Leah Cutting 14-Mar-92 187 Eagles 24 Katelyn Rosenzweig 29-Jun-00 175 Central District 26 Soriah Moon 30-Aug-93 182 South Adeaide 27 Klaudia Oneill 15-Feb-06 177 Eagles

VFL Women's State Team