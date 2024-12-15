Angus Brayshaw, Sam Docherty, Sam Lalor, Scott Pendlebury. Pictures: AFL Photos

AN INSPIRING return from injury for a battered team's finals comeback features in the next instalment of AFL.com.au's 50 biggest stories of 2024, alongside one of the more dramatic list resets ever undertaken in one off-season.

There was a war of words waged across geographical lines as clubs fought for any advantage they could get, while one of the game's champions continued to hit incredible milestones.

In a six-part series, AFL.com.au is counting down the biggest stories and most memorable on-field moments from 2024, continuing with 30-21.

30. Wait stretches for Bombers after late-season tumble

Essendon sat in the top four for a nine-week period through the middle of the season and looked destined to play finals in season two under coach Brad Scott. The 11 wins of 2023 was built on to include 11 wins and one draw, but there was much more promise than that reflected as Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell took charge in the midfield, Nic Martin moved to half-back and starred, and Zach Merrett establish himself further as an outstanding leader. Seven losses from the last nine games, however, ensured the Bombers' finals win drought extended past 20 years, well beyond Gold Coast's 13-year wait.

29. Year of the comeback

Maintaining a lead has never been so hard, with teams repeatedly chased down in 2024 while clinging to late leads. The writing was on the wall as early as Opening Round when Carlton launched a stunning 46-point turnaround against Brisbane. Then in round 14, Collingwood reeled in a 54-point deficit to win by one point against North Melbourne in the seventh biggest comeback in VFL/AFL history. With the stand rule and 6-6-6 positioning embedded in the game, momentum was vital as chasing teams preyed on opponents using defensive tactics. How coaches and teams adjust to holding leads in 2025 will be interesting after more thrilling comebacks through September.

28. Docherty inspires, but Blues fall short

The ability of Carlton defender Sam Docherty to return from his third ACL injury inside six months was a remarkable individual feat. Sidelined after Opening Round against Brisbane, Docherty was not placed on the Blues' inactive list, and he joined full training six weeks out from his return for an elimination final against the Lions. The circumstances came with added drama, however, as the Blues balanced an injury list that also included Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Tom De Koning, Adam Cerra, Mitch McGovern and Zac Williams. They made six changes for the Lions' clash but fell behind 60-0 in a disastrous first half at the Gabba. Docherty played his part and returned unscathed, but the Blues season came to a close as other selection calls were scrutinised.

27. Tigers exits lead to massive Draft haul

The 2024 off-season represented a dramatic reset for Richmond as the club farewelled premiership champions and welcomed the biggest group of top-end juniors to one club since Greater Western Sydney entered the competition in 2012. The Tigers seized on the opportunity as Shai Bolton joined Fremantle, Liam Baker and Jack Graham headed to West Coast, and Daniel Rioli was traded to Gold Coast, building a Draft hand that eventually included seven selections inside the top 28, and an eighth later in the pool, with powerful midfielder Sam Lalor crowned the No.1 pick by the club. How Richmond manages its reset will be a rolling story in 2025 as it seeks to build around a new group of youngsters in coach Adem Yze's second season in charge.

26. Pendlebury hits magical milestones

In the past five years, Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury has broken the Collingwood games record, equalled the club's finals played record, reached 350 games, and become the leading disposal winner in VFL/AFL history. He continued to write his name in the history books in 2024, recording his 10,000th disposal and playing his 400th game. The latter was a moment to remember too, with Collingwood holding on for a three-point win at the MCG after Carlton defender Mitch McGovern missed a set shot after the siren. Pendlebury has now won 10,301 disposals and his 403 games has him 29 behind all-time record-holder Brent Harvey. Destined to coach when his career is over, 2025 will be the Norm Smith medallist's 20th season.

25. Compressed fixture stretches AFLW stars

The League's experiment with a compressed AFLW fixture was short-lived in 2024 after a backlash from players, coaches and fans against the short breaks and mid-week football that was required to fit 11 games into 10 weeks. All but three clubs faced a four-day break during their compressed period, and some hit the road for back-to-back mid-week games, with the fixture blamed for some dour football and injuries. The tight turnarounds were scrapped ahead of 2025, with the announcement of a 12-game, 12-week season representing a big win for players and coaches, who wanted more space between games. Season 10 will instead launch in the week of August 11, giving players the space they need to perform at their best.

24. Magpie forwards fly for prize

It was hard to see anyone else claiming the Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year once Jamie Elliott flew over Ben McKay on Anzac Day to take a classic grab on the MCG. But seven weeks later, it was teammate Bobby Hill who outdid his fellow forward, launching at a pack that included Jackson Archer, Charlie Comben and Billy Frampton to take the most spectacular grab of the year. Hill's mark was a thrilling display of athleticism and skill, landing on his feet at the top of the goalsquare at Marvel Stadium. He got the edge over Elliott in an award that was judged both by fans and the All-Australian selection panel, winning $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin Australia.

23. A toast to the game's departing stars

Retired Melbourne premiership player Angus Brayshaw provided one of the more poignant moments of the season when he delivered an emotional speech on Brownlow Medal night and a toast to the retiring players of 2024. Forced to retire on medical grounds before the season started after several head knocks, Brayshaw spoke as a member of a retiring class that included greats of the game like Dustin Martin and Tom Hawkins, but also first-year Western Bulldogs wingman Aiden O'Driscoll, who was sadly forced to retire because of a head knock before he could make his debut. Collingwood's Nathan Murphy and Josh Carmichael were others who retired due to head knocks as the AFL introduced TPP relief for players who retire due to concussion.

22. Clubs fight for their equalisation rights

The competitive balance review undertaken by the AFL this year created a divide among clubs in the northern states, WA and Victoria as they fought over mechanisms like Academies, travel and fixture concessions, and father-son access. With the aim of improving their own circumstances, clubs lobbied to equalise the competition with ideas like a best of three Grand Final series, playing all finals in the opening week outside Victoria regardless of ladder position, and scrapping father-son access. The WA teams suggested all Victorian teams could take turns playing an annual home game in Perth to ease Fremantle and West Coast's travel load. Ultimately, changes were made to Next Generation Academy access, free agency compensation, and the Draft Value Index to "restore fair value". North Melbourne will also sell two home games each year to WA for at least the next three seasons, easing the travel burden on the Eagles and Dockers.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and new EGM football operations Laura Kane at Marvel Stadium on August 28. 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

21. RIP Sam Landsberger

The tragic death of talented football journalist Sam Landsberger was felt by both the AFL and media worlds, with his heartbroken family mourning the loss of a cheeky, caring and wonderful son and brother. Landsberger, 35, was killed after being struck by a truck on August 20 with hundreds gathering to farewell the passionate, award-winning reporter at a funeral service. His colleagues paid tribute to a great mate who had energy, enthusiasm and fearlessness as well as compassion. Tributes also flowed from across the AFL community, including the Western Bulldogs, where Sam's father Dr Jake Landsberger was a longtime club doctor. "He was a caring, wonderful son to us and a caring, wonderful brother to his sisters, Sarah and Jess," Dr Landsberger said at his son's funeral service. "He brought so much joy into our lives. We've seen messages of how he lit up a room when he walked in. Well, he lit up our lives."