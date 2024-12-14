Who has kicked 100-plus career goals, and who has booted 50-plus in a season before?

GREATER Western Sydney only added to its already impressive forward line in the off-season, while Hawthorn has shown a strength in depth.

Already blessed with Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan and captain Toby Greene, the Giants landed Jake Stringer from Essendon during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

That means GWS, which suffered a straight-sets finals exit in 2024, is the only club in the competition to have three players on its list to have kicked 50-plus goals in a season.

Those players are hard to find, with four clubs – Collingwood, Fremantle, Port Adelaide and Sydney – having none on their list, while another six have only one.

Unsurprisingly given their experience, the Magpies have the most players to have kicked 100-plus career goals with 11, but the last player to kick at least 50 goals in a season for the club was Travis Cloke in 2013.

After recovering from a 0-5 start to make a semi-final, the Hawks showed their depth with eight players kicking 20-plus goals in 2024.

That was an equal League-high, alongside eventual premier Brisbane.

Mabior Chol, Dylan Moore, Jack Gunston, Jack Ginnivan, Connor Macdonald, Calsher Dear, Nick Watson and Luke Breust all managed to slot at least 20 majors as 'Hokball' took centre stage.

Showing the depth of the rebuild at Richmond, just one player – Tom Lynch – on the Tigers' list has kicked 100 career goals.

Like Essendon, they had an equal League-low two players managing 20-plus goals in 2024, with the Bombers losing one of their two (Stringer) and the Tigers one of theirs in Shai Bolton, who was traded to the Dockers.

Most goals: Taylor Walker (641)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty, Izak Rankine, Alex Neal-Bullen)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Taylor Walker - 4 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Darcy Fogarty (41)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 12.1 (11th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 5 (Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays, Josh Rachele, Izak Rankine, Taylor Walker)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (404)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 9 (Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Dayne Zorko, Lincoln McCarthy, Zac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Lachie Neale, Sam Day, Hugh McCluggage)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Charlie Cameron - 4 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Joe Daniher (58)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 13.5 (fourth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 8 (Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron, Kai Lohmann, Eric Hipwood, Cam Rayner, Callum Ah Chee, Logan Morris, Zac Bailey)

Most goals: Charlie Curnow (281)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Orazio Fantasia, Patrick Cripps, Mitch McGovern)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Charlie Curnow - 3 times, Harry McKay)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Charlie Curnow (57)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 13.6 (third most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 3 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Matt Owies)

Most goals: Tim Membrey (293)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 11 (Tim Membrey, Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey, Steele Sidebottom, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Dan McStay, Lachie Schultz, Mason Cox, Jeremy Howe)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Bobby Hill (30)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 12.5 (eighth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 4 (Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott, Nick Daicos)

Most goals: Peter Wright (205)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Peter Wright, Kyle Langford, Todd Goldstein, Jade Gresham)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Peter Wright, Kyle Langford)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Kyle Langford (43)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 12 (12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 2 (Kyle Langford, Jake Stringer)

Most goals: Michael Walters (365)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Michael Walters, Nat Fyfe, Shai Bolton)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Josh Treacy (45)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 12.4 (ninth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 6 (Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss, Michael Frederick, Luke Jackson, Sam Sturt, Bailey Banfield)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (648)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield, Mitch Duncan, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, Rhys Stanley, Oliver Henry, Gryan Miers)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jeremy Cameron - 7 times, Tyson Stengle)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Jeremy Cameron (64)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 14.1 (most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 7 (Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle, Oliver Henry, Brad Close, Shannon Neale, Oliver Dempsey, Gryan Miers)

Most goals: Ben King (184)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Ben King, Alex Sexton, Ben Ainsworth, David Swallow, Daniel Rioli)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Ben King)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Ben King (55)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 12.2 (10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 3 (Ben King, Ben Long, Jack Lukosius)

Most goals: Toby Greene (375)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 7 (Toby Greene, Jake Stringer, Jesse Hogan, Harry Himmelberg, Callan Ward, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio,

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Toby Greene, Jake Stringer, Jesse Hogan)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Jesse Hogan (77)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 13.2 (equal sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 5 (Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene, Aaron Cadman, Jake Riccardi, Brent Daniels)

Most goals: Luke Breust (549)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Luke Breust, Jack Gunston, Mitch Lewis, Mabior Chol, Dylan Moore)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jack Gunston - 4 times, Luke Breust - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Mabior Chol (37)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 13.2 (equal sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 8 (Mabior Chol, Dylan Moore, Jack Gunston, Jack Ginnivan, Connor Macdonald, Calsher Dear, Nick Watson, Luke Breust)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (252)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 7 (Bayley Fritsch, Jake Melksham, Christian Petracca, Tom McDonald, Kysaiah Pickett, Jack Billings, Max Gawn)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Bayley Fritsch - 2 times, Tom McDonald)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Bayley Fritsch (41)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 11.3 (14th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 3 (Bayley Fritsch, Kysaiah Pickett, Jacob van Rooyen)

Most goals: Jack Darling (532)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Jack Darling, Nick Larkey, Luke Parker, Cam Zurhaar)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jack Darling - 2 times, Nick Larkey)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Nick Larkey (46)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 10.6 (16th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 3 (Nick Larkey, Paul Curtis, Cam Zurhaar)

Most goals: Travis Boak (209)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Travis Boak, Jeremy Finlayson, Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli, Connor Rozee, Mitch Georgiades, Sam Powell-Pepper, Ollie Wines)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Mitch Georgiades (44)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 11.9 (13th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 6 (Mitch Georgiades, Willie Rioli, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Jason Horne-Francis, Charlie Dixon, Todd Marshall)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (462)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 1 (Tom Lynch)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Tom Lynch - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Shai Bolton (34)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 9.2 (18th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 2 (Shai Bolton, Rhyan Mansell)

Most goals: Dan Butler (165)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Dan Butler, Max King, Jack Higgins, Mason Wood, Brad Hill)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Max King)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Jack Higgins (36)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 11 (15th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 3 (Jack Higgins, Tim Membrey, Mitch Owens)

Most goals: Tom Papley (294)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Joel Amartey (43)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 14 (second most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 7 (Joel Amartey, Will Hayward, Logan McDonald, Tom Papley, Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney, Hayden McLean)

Most goals: Jamie Cripps (311)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Jamie Cripps, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Oscar Allen, Jake Waterman)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Jake Waterman (53)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 10 (17th most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 4 (Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Oscar Allen)

Most goals: Marcus Bontempelli (232)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb, Adam Treloar, Cody Weightman, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Aaron Naughton)

Leading goalkicker in 2024: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (43)

Average goals kicked in 2024: 13.4 (fifth most)

Players with 20-plus goals in 2024: 6 (Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Sam Darcy, Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Cody Weightman, Rhylee West)

No. of players with

100-plus career goals Collingwood 11 Brisbane 9 Geelong, Port Adelaide 8 Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne 7 Western Bulldogs 6 Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda 5 Adelaide, Essendon, North Melbourne, West Coast 4 Fremantle, Sydney 3 Richmond 1

No. of players who have

kicked 50-plus goals in a season Greater Western Sydney 3 Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Hawthorn, Melbourne, North Melbourne, West Coast 2 Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Richmond, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs 1 Collingwood, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Sydney 0

No. of players who kicked

20-plus goals in 2024 Brisbane, Hawthorn 8 Geelong, Sydney 7 Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs 6 Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney 5 Collingwood, West Coast 4 Carlton, Gold Coast, Melbourne, North Melbourne, St Kilda 3 Essendon, Richmond 2