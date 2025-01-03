We take a closer look at the impending player and coach milestones to watch for this season

Taylor Walker, Steele Sidebottom, Jack Darling, Patrick Dangerfield. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FAMED 350 club could gain a handful of new members in 2025, while a number of other players are closing in on the 300-game milestone.

The retirements of Geelong games record holder Tom Hawkins (359 AFL games) and Richmond champion Dustin Martin (302) means there are just seven current players in the 300 club, but another five players could join them in 2025.

Meanwhile, the evergreen Scott Pendlebury will kick off his 20th season sitting on an incredible 403 games, however the Magpies champion will need to suit up for at least one more year beyond 2025 if he is to break Brent Harvey's all-time games record of 432.

With a new season not too far away, we take a closer look at the impending player milestones to watch for this season.

Note: The maximum number of games a player can play this season is 27 (23 home-and-away games plus four finals)

350 games

Three players have the 350-game mark in their sights in 2025, with Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield (337 games) set to be the first of those to reach the impressive milestone.

Pending form and fitness, the 34-year-old should celebrate game No.350 midway through the year.

Patrick Dangerfield in action during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom (331) and Essendon ruckman Todd Goldstein (329) will need to play the bulk of the season to hit the 350-game mark, but it's certainly within reach for the decorated pair.

Only 24 men in VFL/AFL history have reached the 350-game milestone.

Players within reach of 350 career games: Patrick Dangerfield (337), Steele Sidebottom (331), Todd Goldstein (329)

300 games

There'll be plenty to celebrate at North Melbourne early in the season, with recruits Jack Darling (298) and Luke Parker (293) both set to hit 300 games in the first two months.

Darling is on track to reach the mark in round two when the Kangaroos play Melbourne, while Parker's milestone match, assuming he doesn't miss any games to that point, will be in round seven when North travels to play Port Adelaide.

Luke Parker poses for a photo during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Two-time Geelong premiership player Mitch Duncan (296), who signed a one-year contract extension to the end of 2025, is just four games shy of reaching the 300-game mark.

Players within reach of 300 career games: Jack Darling (298), Mitch Duncan (296), Luke Parker (293), Taylor Walker (278), Dayne Zorko (277)

250 games

Three players will hit the 250-game mark in their first game of 2025, with premiership Bulldog Jack Macrae, Collingwood star Jack Crisp and Sydney defender Jake Lloyd all one game off the milestone.

Macrae will play game No.250 in his first game in his new colours after crossing to St Kilda in the off-season, while Crisp and Lloyd will reach the mark in Opening Round against Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn, respectively.

However, it won't be the only milestone in Crisp's sights in 2025, with the premiership Pie closing in on Jim Stynes' long-standing consecutive games record of 244 games. Crisp, currently on 237 consecutive matches, will enter the season just seven games shy of the record.

Jack Crisp in action during the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on August 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide's Rory Laird, the Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli, Gold Coast's David Swallow, Geelong's Cam Guthrie and Fremantle's Nat Fyfe (240) are also within 10 games of the mark and will get there in the first half of the year, fitness permitting.

Players within reach of 250 career games: Jake Lloyd (249), Jack Macrae (249), Jack Crisp (249), Rory Laird (247), Marcus Bontempelli (240), David Swallow (240), Cam Guthrie (240), Nat Fyfe (240), Toby Greene (239), Michael Walters (239), Steven May (235), Lachie Whitfield (234), Tom Liberatore (234), Nick Vlastuin (233), Tom McDonald (232), Charlie Cameron (229), Zach Merrett (229), Jake Melksham (229), Taylor Adams (225), Dion Prestia (225), Will Hoskin-Elliott (224), Max Gawn (224)

Goalkicking

A big season from Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron and Adelaide veteran Taylor Walker could see them hit the 700-goal milestone.

While both are in touching distance of the 650-goal mark – Cameron sits on 648 goals and Walker on 641 – the 700-goal milestone for the duo is not out of the realms of possibility, pending form and fitness.

Jeremy Cameron kicks a goal during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A handful of other players are also within range of notable goalkicking milestones this year, including Hawks veteran Luke Breust (549), Roos recruit Jack Darling (532), Hawthorn's Jack Gunston (481), Richmond's Tom Lynch (462), and Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene (375).